Eastside 44, Heritage 0
Eastside 20 17 0 7 — 44
Heritage 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
ES — Firestine 12 run (Baker kick), 10:47.
ES — Farnsworth 10 run (Baker kick), 7:41.
ES — Burns 47 interception return (pass failed), 3:37.
Second Quarter
ES — W.Miller 54 pass from Davis (Baker kick), 11:07.
ES — Farnsworth 8 run (Baker kick), 6:28.
ES — Baker 22 field goal, 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
ES — Firestine, 11 run (Baker kick), 9:42.
TEAM STATISTICS ES H
First downs 12 5
Rushes-yards 31-322 24-72
Passing yards 63 66
Passing (C-A-I) 3-3-0 7-15-1
Total yards 385 138
Penalties-yards 5-35 11-71
Punts-Avg. 0 4-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 17-133, 2 tds; L.Davis 6-98; Farnsworth 3-29; W.Miller 1-28; Burns 1-17; Munsey 2-14; Holman 1-3. Heritage: Bosler 4-27; Holliness-Bell 6-17; Gerardot 5-11; Hill 7-10; Pritchard 2-7.
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 3-3, 58 yards, 1 td. Heritage: Tracey 7-15, 66 yards, 1 int.
RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 2-59, 1 td; Bredeitmeyer 1-4. Heritage: Habisch 2-25; Gerardot 2-20; Luginbill 2-18; Pritchard 1-3.
