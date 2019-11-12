BUTLER — Eastside’s fall sports athletes received team awards at the fall sports awards program.
The event took place Nov. 4 in the Eastside cafeteria.
Cross country coach Christian Grube presented these team awards: Most Improved Runner — Konner Lower; Most Valuable Boy Runner — Gezahagne Biddle and Most Valuable Girl Runner — Kennedy Helbert.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Gezahagne Biddle, Jacob Geyer, Braden Vinson and Brock Vinson; junior Konner Lower and freshman Kennedy Helbert.
Soccer coach Sal Gomez presented these team awards: Most Improved Player — Chayse Hulbert; Leadership Award — Noah Johnson and Most Valuable Player — Charlie Sexton.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Gezahagne Biddle, Noah Johnson and Charlie Sexton; juniors Jaiden Baker, Nicolas Blair, Conner Cook, Jordan Eck, Mason Fritch and Colben Steury; sophomores Brittney Geiger, Chayse Hulbert and Zach Northrup and freshmen Binyam Biddle, Josiah Eck, David Rotz and Kyle Yoder.
Volleyball coach Kent Mitchell presented these team awards: Most Kills Award — Eleanor Neumann; Most Assists Award — Jessi Gerke and Most Digs Award — Paige Franz.
Varsity letters were presented to seniors Erika Brock, Jessi Gerke, Breanika Steury and exchange student Hannah Vrijdags; junior McKenna Elzey; sophomores Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kessler, Haleigh Liberty and Whittney Pfefferkorn; freshmen Paige Franz, Allison Hoffelder, Zoe McBride and Eleanor Neumann and managers Mileigh McBride and Rilee McBride.
Participation certificates were presented to sophomores Josie Richman and Madi Snyder and freshmen Kya Blomeke, Morgan Brooks, Jasmine Dircksen, Trinity Phillips and Morgyn Willibey.
Football coach Todd Mason did not present any team awards or varsity letters, as the football season was still in progress at the time of the ceremony. Those will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.