BUTLER — Bluffton took advantage of five forfeits and spoiled the Eastside’s wrestling team’s final home match of the season with a 69-12 victory on Tuesday.
Winning for the Blazers were Collin Warfield (113 pounds) and Cody Collins (120).
Warfield pinned Bluffton’s Jed Logan in 2 minutes, 29 seconds. Collins pinned the Tigers’ Ivan Amantecati in 55 seconds.
The Tigers won by forfeits at 145, 170, 182, 220 and 285 pounds.
Winners by pin for Bluffton were Levi Johns (106), Landon Bertsch (132), Chris Castaneda (152), Elliot Apps (160) and Cameron Farmer (195).
Brady Lewis (138) was a 9-2 winner over Eastside’s Tanner Wicker.
Bluffton 69, Eastside 12
120 — C.Collins (ES) by :55 pin over Amantecati (B). 126 — Simpson (B) wins by forfeit. 132 — Bertsch (B) by 1:52 pin over Munsey (ES). 138 — Lewis (B) by 9-2 dec. over Wicker (ES). 145 — Lorne Kahn (B) wins by forfeit. 152 — Castaneda (B) by 3:30 pin over Hunter (ES). 160 — Apps (B) by 2:26 pin over Greutman (ES). 170 — Levi Kahn (B) wins by forfeit 182 — Landis (B) wins by forfeit. 195 — Farmer (B) by 2:27 pin over Mutzfeld (ES). 220 — Thompson (B) wins by forfeit. 285 — Cruz (B) wins by forfeit. 106 — Johns (B) by :54 pin over Snyder (ES). 113 — Warfield (ES) by 2:29 pin over Logan (B).
