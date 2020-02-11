HAMILTON — For one half of play, winless Hamilton gave Eastside’s boys basketball team all it wanted in Saturday’s game at Hamilton.
The Marines (0-16 overall, 0-8 in the Northeast Corner Conference), led 8-3 early and fought back from a six-point deficit to take a five-point lead in the second.
Eastside (6-11 overall, 2-6 in the NECC) gained control with its defense, holding Hamilton without a point for the final five minutes of the half and just four points in the third quarter on the way to a 60-38 win.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, but was one of many area games postponed by inclement weather.
It took some time for Eastside to respond, but once it went to the half-court trap, Hamilton’s pace slowed and the turnovers began to mount.
Gabe Trevino led the Blazers with 19 points. Owen Willard had 12 points and Gavin Pfefferkorn chipped in with 11.
Alex Thain was Hamilton’s top scorer with 10 points. Eli McNaughton added nine, all on three-pointers.
McNaughton opened the scoring with a three-ball from the right corner, while Willard answered with one for Eastside.
Later, Ryan Cool scored, and Isiah Geiselman connected from the left wing for an 8-3 advantage.
The visitors reeled off the next 11 points, with nine coming from Pfefferkorn. His rebound basket with four minutes, 57 seconds left in the quarter started the run, and his jumper from the key about two minutes later capped it.
Trevino turned a Marine turnover into a bucket at the other end, with Eastside leading 19-13 after one.
Lee Reed and McNaughton hit threes from the wings to open the second quarter. After a Blazer miss, Geiselman scored, and following a turnover by the visitors, McNaughton hit another bomb for a 24-19 Hamilton lead with 4:57 left in the half.
Seconds after McNaughton’s three, Willard answered with one for Eastside. Trevino then stole the ball and scored to even the score.
Neither team could change the scoreboard over the next 2:30, with the Blazers missing four free throws and three shots. The Marines missed twice and turned the ball over on three other possessions as the play grew sloppy.
Finally, Trevino’s rebound basket with two minutes left in the half broke the deadlock. Willard scored after a Hamilton miss, and Trevino sank two free throws before the half ended with Eastside leading 30-24.
The Blazers turned up the half-court pressure, causing six Marine turnovers in the quarter.
Logan Fry hit from the key and Trevino scored twice after turnovers to push the visitors’ lead to double figures.
Ty Ritter got Hamilton on the board a minute into the third, but Eastside ran off the next 12 points to extend the lead to 48-26.
The Marines were 13-of-39 (33 percent) from the field, but were 8-of-19 (42 percent) from three-point range. Eastside was 26-of-64 (41 percent) from the field, but just 4-of-25 (16 percent) beyond the arc.
Thain grabbed 11 rebounds for Hamilton. Pfefferkorn led Eastside with nine and Trevino had seven rebounds.
The Blazers are idle until they host Garrett Friday.
Eastside JV 55,
Hamilton 20
Eastside’s reserve team led 12-4 after a quarter and 37-6 at halftime.
Zach Northrup had 15 points and Isaiah Fuentes added 10 for the Blazers. Garrett Farnham scored five points for Hamilton. Andriy Dolynski and Dawson Miller had four each.
Santino Brewer and Ethan Kerr scored six points each for the Blazers while Reece Myers and Kyle Yoder added five each.
Caeden Moughler scored four points. Nick Snyder and Gavin Thompson chipped in with two points each.
