Wednesday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Heritage.
Thursday, Sept. 5
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Central Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Churubusco, here.
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Churubusco.
Friday, Sept. 6
7 p.m. Varsity football with West Noble, here.
Saturday, Sept. 7
9 a.m. Varsity cross country at Manchester Invitational.
9 a.m. Varsity volleyball at Garrett Invitational.
Monday, Sept. 9
5:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Hicksville, Ohio.
6 p.m. Reserve football at West Noble.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
5 p.m. Junior high cross country with Garrett and Westview, here.
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. Junior high football at West Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Lakeland, here.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at DeKalb.
6 p.m. Varsity cross country at Westview for NECC Super Dual.
Thursday, Sept. 12
5 p.m. Junior high soccer at Lakeland.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Woodlan, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball with Hamilton, here.
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. Varsity football at Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.