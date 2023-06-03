WARSAW — The end always comes suddenly for the seniors, and it's tough to see them go.
Eastside's softball team was feeling that way Saturday night. With a chance for a repeat state title just one game away, the Blazers finally hit a roadblock, falling to Andrean 7-0 in the championship game of the Class 2A Warsaw Semi-State.
Natalie Lower, Grace Kreischer, Grace McClain and Katie O'Brien saw their Blazer careers end, which wasn't easy for coach Brennen Kitchen or the large green-clad throng that made the trip west.
"Eastside softball has a lot of tradition, but we haven't won a whole lot lately until last year," Kitchen said. "These girls raised the bar for the expectations of the program. They put Eastside softball back on the map where it belongs.
"I'm grateful for them. Our seniors have provided great leadership. It's been a pleasure to coach these girls."
Andrean (29-7) will head to the state title game at Purdue University this weekend against North Posey (28-0), last year's 2A state runner-up.
The 59ers got a five-hit shutout from junior ace Abbey Bond, who struck out five and walked two, and allowed few hard-hit balls.
"She minimized our contact. We weren't getting any hard hits until late in the game. Hats off to her. She pitched a gem," Kitchen said.
"Early on we had some chances and just didn't get some timely hitting we needed. Later on, we made some uncharacteristic mistakes here and there. They're a good, young team."
Tatum Spain doubled for the 59ers in the first inning and scored on Liz Voliva's single to put Andrean ahead to stay.
Elaine Doukas had an RBI single in the fourth before Andrean blew the game open with a five-run fifth.
After the 59ers scratched out a run on a single by Maggie Voliva, a wild pitch, a stolen base, and an RBI groundout by Gracie Wardingley, two Blazer outfielders collided going after Shay Spillman's fly to deep right, allowing another run to score.
Leadoff batter Micah Snider then removed all doubt, blasting a three-run homer to left field.
Eastside (30-3) threatened in the bottom of the inning when O'Brien hit the bottom of the fence in left-center for a double and McClain walked, but Bond used two strikeouts and a flyout to get out of the jam.
The Blazers also stranded two runners in the first and fourth innings.
"I'm proud of our girls. They battled," Kitchen said. "I don't think anyone thought we were going to win 30 games this year. To get back to this point, to put themselves one game away from getting to state again, it was pretty remarkable for this group.
"I cannot say enough about our four seniors. The leadership they provided, they're great softball players but just the kind of people they are, the legacy they're leaving at Eastside — the two-year run these girls have had has been absolutely amazing."
The Blazers defeated Madison-Grant 6-0 in the second semi-state semifinal Saturday afternoon top advance to the semi-state final.
