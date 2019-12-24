Eastside girls 45, Lakewood Park 25
Lakewood Park
Talarico 0 1 0-0 3, Burris 1 0 0-0 2, Jollof 2 0 5-9 9, Gerke 2 1 0-0 9, Shepherd 2 0 0-0 4, Miller 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 7 2 5-9 25.
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 5 1 1-1 14, Rieke 1 0 0-2 2, Skyelar Kessler 1 0 0-0 2, Graber 1 0 0-2 2, King 6 0 1-2 13, Richards 0 3 0-0 9, Liberty 0 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 1 0-0 3, Hoffelder 0 0 0-0 0, Bireley 0 0 0-0 0, Whitman 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 14 5 2-7 45.
Lakewood 5 6 9 5 — 25
Eastside 14 9 7 15 — 45
Three-point shooting — Lakewood Park 2 (Gerke, Talarico 1 each), Eastside 5 (Richards 3; Baker, Sullivan Kessler 1 each). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Lakewood Park 11, Eastside 13. Turnovers — Lakewood Park 9, Eastside 17.
