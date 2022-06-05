WHITING — Owen Willard vs. Alec Hershberger had more at stake than it ever has and once again did not disappoint in the first semifinal baseball game of the Class 2A Whiting Regional between Eastside and Fairfield Saturday.
Runs were at a premium. Yet both teams had at least a couple of chances.
The Blazers were a little more advantageous and a two-out run-scoring hit by Laithyn Cook ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory over the Falcons.
“I thought Owen threw well. There were times where we couldn’t pick up the ball,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “Hershberger picked it up some since we last saw him. His velocity was better than it was the first time.”
Willard threw a complete game two-hitter for the victory, allowing an unearned run and two walks, striking out 13 and hitting a batter.
Hershberger (5-3) scattered six hits and four walks and gave up two earned runs. He also hit two batters and struck out 14.
The Blazers (21-7 before Saturday night’s regional final) had two runners on base in the second, third and fourth innings. The strikeout was big in getting Hershberger out of trouble, but Nick Snyder was tagged out in a rundown in the second as Eastside did not execute and put the bat on the ball, and Falcon shortstop Cohen Yoder showed range to get to a Hugh Henderson ground ball up the middle and throw out Henderson with runners on second and third to end the fourth inning.
In the third and fourth innings, the Blazers made a couple of mistakes on the field and Owen Willard uncharacteristically struggled with control. Fairfield (19-7) capitalized in the fourth to break the scoreless deadlock.
Owen Miller led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, then went to second on a wild pitch. Then Landon Miller hit a fly ball to shallow left-center. Three Eastside players converged and none of them caught it. However, Owen Miller remained at second.
After the Millers moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt from Yoder, Owen Miller scored from third base on Keegan Miller’s groundout to first. Willard struck out Casey Murray to get out of further trouble.
In the following half-inning, the top of the fifth, Eastside put its first three hitters on base. Hershberger hit No. 9 hitter Dackotia Reed for the second time, then Willard sharply singled to left and Ryder Reed had a bunt single.
After striking out the first two times against Hershberger, Jack Buchanan hit a fly ball in right that was caught, and Dackotia Reed tagged up from third and scored to tie the contest at 1.
“That was a great at-bat by Jack,” Aaron Willard said. “He had a good approach.”
Hershberger struck out Snyder for the second out, but Cook followed with two-out magic, punching the ball to the opposite field down the right-field line and it landed on grass. That scored Willard with the go-ahead run.
“Laithyn has had a nice year. He’s a little overlooked,” Aaron Willard said. “He hit a home run against Adams Central. This (single) might be an even bigger hit.”
Owen Willard gave up his first hit of the game on a single by Dylan Weaver with one out in the fifth. Then Willard struck out the next seven Falcons he faced.
Luke Mast dropped his bat in the zone and got a single with two out in the seventh. Then Weaver battled Willard before flying out to center to end the game.
“We wanted to make them earn 21 outs,” Falcon coach Darin Kauffman said. “I’m super proud of our guys for making them earn it. Owen kept us guessing, and his curveball was on.”
Illiana Christian defeated Winamac 11-1 in five innings in the second semifinal Saturday at Whiting. The story on the Eastside-Illiana Christian regional final will be online at kpcnews.com and will run in Tuesday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.