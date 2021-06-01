Eastside and Fremont each placed four players on the All-Northeast Corner Conference baseball team, as voted on by conference coaches recently.
The NECC season and tournament champion Blazers are represented by seniors Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller and Caleb Vanover and junior Owen Willard. Junior Jack Buchanan and senior Hayden Gardner received honorable mention.
Season and tournament runner-up Fremont is represented by juniors Ethan Bock, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost and senior Kameron Colclasure.
Central Noble, Churubusco, Fairfield and Garrett had three first-team selections.
The Cougars are represented by freshman Jaxon Copas, junior Will Hoover and senior Dylan Eggl. Senior Sawyer Yoder received honorable mention.
Churubusco’s first-team selections are sophomore Seth Abel and seniors Brayten Gordon and Evan Snyder.
Fairfield’s first-team selections are freshman Michael Slabaugh, sophomore Alec Hershberger and junior Owen Miller.
The Railroaders are represented by juniors Graham Kelham and Trey Richards and senior Gage Smith. Freshman Luke Holcomb and junior Kail Baughman received honorable mention.
Angola is represented by first-team selections junior Zak Hill and senior Tucker Hasselman.
Lakeland has two first-team selections in seniors Brayden Bontrager and Colton Isaacs.
Prairie Heights has two first-team selections in junior Hunter Allen and senior Seth Troyer. Juniors Cam Hall and Sam Levitz received honorable mention.
Westview’s first-team selections are freshman Braden Kauffman and senior Ben Byrkett. Senior Nick Mortrud received honorable mention.
West Noble junior Chastain Lang received honorable mention.
