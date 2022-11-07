Prep Boys Soccer Westview junior forward Misner named Third Team All-State
INDIANAPOLIS — Westview junior forward Teague Misner was picked Third Team All-State recently by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Misner had 40 goals and 16 assists for 96 points this past season and led the Warriors to a 19-2-1 record, a second straight Class 1A North Semi-State appearance, 1A regional and sectional championships and Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
College Volleyball West Noble grad Schermerhorn earns weekly Big Ten honor
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.
Schermerhorn, a West Noble High School graduate from Ligonier, averaged five digs per set in the Boilermakers’ four-set wins at Michigan State Friday night and at Michigan on Sunday.
Schermerhorn had a collegiate career-high 28 digs against the Wolverines on Sunday. She was the third Big Ten player to have that many digs in a match this season. Her previous match high in digs was 26 against Utah on Sept. 2.
Purdue outside hitter and former Bishop Dwenger star Eva Hudson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season on Monday.
The Boilermakers are 18-6 overall, including 9-5 in the Big Ten. Three weeks are left in their regular season.
Prep Girls Basketball Eastside opens with win
MONROE — Eastside opened the 2022-23 season Saturday with a 58-46 win over host Adams Central.
The Blazers led at all quarter stops: 8-2, 24-16 and 38-31.
Senior Grace Kreischer paced Eastside with 24 points, including two three-point field goals. She was 6-of-10 at the free-throw line.
Senior Kaylie Hertig netted 14 points, making 4-of-6 free throws. Eastside was 20-of-33 at the stripe as a team.
Sophomore Paige Traxler had nine points. Sophomore Lily Kreischer picked up six, sophomore Sydnee Kessler had three and junior Haley Wies added two.
The Flying Jets were led by sophomore Addie Baker and freshman Hailey Heller, who picked up nine points each. Sophomore Alexa Brotherton and juniors Grace Fisher and Athena Schwartz scored six points each.
Eastside hosts Fremont Friday.
Knights top Warriors
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Westview 53-37 in a first game of the season for both teams Saturday morning at the Big Blue Pit.
Bailea Bortner and Kya Mosley had 13 points each to lead the Knights. Payton Quake added 10 points.
East Noble also had six points each from Bree Walmsley and Rae David and five from Addison Deming.
Hope Bortner had 11 points and freshman Mykayla Mast scored 10 for the Warriors.
The Knights won the junior varsity game 55-24. Reece Bradley and Macey Colin had 11 points each for EN. Maddie Grossman had seven points for Westview.
Churubusco defeats Marines
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco won over Hamilton 56-22 on Saturday afternoon.
Ten players scored for the Eagles (2-1), led by Hailee Gaerte with 12 points. Bridget Timbrook had nine points, and Brooklyn Sinclair and Kena Hamman scored seven each.
Ali Vereda had 12 points to lead the Marines.
Churubusco won the junior varsity half 27-2.
Lakers fall at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland lost to a very good Northridge team 60-29 on Saturday.
Eva Fisher had 19 points for the Raiders. Peyton Hartsough and Dulce Canedo scored 10 each for the Lakers.
Panthers lose season opener
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its season with a 55-36 loss to Wawasee Saturday night.
Mackenzie Hackleman led the Warriors with 20 points and Olivia Horn scored 12. Wawasee is 2-0 for new coach Derek Gilreath, a Trine University graduate who made a coaching stop at Hamilton.
Sophomore Emily McCrea paced the Panthers with 14 points. Senior Lilli Howe had 11 points.
Men’s College Hockey Thunder lose to No. 14 Aurora
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s hockey team dropped a 5-3 decision to Aurora Saturday afternoon at the Thunder Ice Arena as the No. 14 Spartans wrapped up a weekend sweep of the Thunder.
With the nonconference losses, Trine fell to 2-2-0 on the young 2022-23 season.
After a scoreless opening period, Aurora got on the board first with a power play goal at the 7:13 mark of the second. The Thunder tied it with a goal by Frank Trazzera late in the period. Aurora added a second goal at the 19:52 mark of the period.
The third period saw the Spartans get out to a 3-1 lead early. Justin Meers got the Thunder back within one with his goal at the 12:28 mark and Garrett Halford tied it at 16:30.
Aurora retook the lead with 2:19 remaining and iced it with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes.
Kyle Kozma had 26 saves for Trine.
The Thunder return to action Friday night, Nov. 11 when they travel to face Concordia Wisconsin in the first game of an NCHA weekend series.
Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men’s team win twice over weekend
ANGOLA — Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team won both games over the weekend on home ice at Thunder Ice Arena, 9-4 over Adrian Sunday afternoon and 6-3 over Central Michigan on Friday night.
On Sunday, Rhett Gulotta had three goals to lead the Thunder (9-4). Ian Young made 22 saves in goal.
On Friday, freshman Noah Henslee had the hat trick for Trine. Dillon Fox had two goals and Yuli Lima also scored. Tyler Klatt only made 11 saves in the Thunder goal.
College Wrestling 5 make podium for Thunder men
MUSKEGON, Mich. – Five podium finishes highlight the Trine University men’s wrestling team’s trip to the Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College to open the season on Saturday.
At 138 pounds, Trine’s Joey Langeman dropped his opening match and was able to wrestle all the way back to third place from the consolation bracket.
At 141, Angola’s Jett Boots finished second at 165 for the Thunder. Ethan Nash dropped a 3-2 decision to finish second at 165, and Andrew Williamson finished second at 184. Lakin Webb was third at 157.
The Thunder host their own tournament, the Trine Invitational, Saturday. Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
