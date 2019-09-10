BUTLER — Eastside’s volleyball team lost two road matches played this past week, losing to Heritage and to Churubusco.
At Monroeville Wednesday, Eastside lost in three sets to the host Heritage Patriots, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-16.
Mataya Bireley recorded three kills for Eastside and Erika Brock and Eleanor Neumann had two each.
Skyelar Kessler had four assists and Jessi Gerke added three. Paige Franz had nine digs and Bireley contributed eight.
Neumann served two aces and Franz had one.
Heritage won the reserve match 25-13 and 25-16.
Host Churubusco was a 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 winner over Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Neumann led Eastside with four kills. Haleigh Liberty added three in the loss.
Gerke recorded eight assists and Kessler added two.
Bireley, Brock, Gerke and Liberty served one ace each.
Franz led the team with 17 digs. Neumann had eight and Bireley and Brock had four each. Brock had two blocks.
Eastside won the reserve match 25-22, 13-25, 15-12.
