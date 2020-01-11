Girls Basketball Jolloff’s triple-double lifts Lakewood Park
GOSHEN — Lakewood Park Christian was a 65-43 winner at Clinton Christian Thursday.
Chloe Jolloff had a triple-double for the Panthers (8-7) with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.
Taylor Gerke had 19 points and seven rebounds. Mackenzie Shepherd added 10 points. Both Jolloff and Sophie Burris had five steals. All seven Panthers scored in the victory.
Wrestling
New Haven defeats Barons
NEW HAVEN — New Haven defeated DeKalb 47-25 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Thursday.
Kasey Bosell (113 pounds) and Blake Rowe (182) were winners by pin. Tyler Voigt (126) won by major decision and Braxton Miller (120) was a winner by decision.
Brody Wilges (160) was the lone junior varsity winner for the Barons.
Gymnastics DeKalb records win at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb scored 99 to 94.425 for host Concordia in a dual meet Thursday.
Lauren Blythe (34.15) and Kristen Azzue (32.375) finished 2-3 in the all-around to lead DeKalb. Blythe was second in both the bars (8.45) and beam (8.8). Sarah Boyd (9.3) and Azzue (8.7) went 2-3 in the vault.
Brielle Carter of Eastside competed as an individual and scored 31.475 in the all-around. She was third in the floor exercise (8.5), and fourth in the bars (7.025) and vault (8.5).
In junior varsity competition, Britney Williams of DeKalb won the vault (8.1).
DeKalb 99, Concordia 94.425
All-Around: 1. Twomey (Con) 36.4, 2. Blythe (DK) 34.150, 3. Azzue (DK) 32.375.
Vault: 1. Twomey (Con) 9.35, 2. Boyd (DK) 9.3, 3. Azzue (DK) 8.7, 4. Carter (ES) 8.5, 5. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Burton (DK) 8.45.
Bars: 1. Twomey (Con) 8.625, 2. Blythe (DK) 8.45, 4. Carter (ES) 7.025, 5. Azzue (DK) 6.825, 6. Burton (DK) 6.55.
Beam: 1. Twomey (Con) 9.35, 2. Blythe (DK) 8.8, 3. Boyd (DK) 8.5, 4. Azzue (DK) 8.45, 5. Burton (DK) 8.2, 6. Dellinger (Con) 7.65.
Floor: 1. Twomey (Con) 9.075, 2. Dellinger (Con) 8.95, 3. Carter (ES) 8.5, 4. Blythe (DK) 8.45, 5. Azzue (DK) 8.4, 6. Boyd (DK) 8.125.
