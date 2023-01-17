AUBURN — It turned out Josh Wirges was human after all.
In the third frame of the championship match in Sunday’s DeKalb bowling sectional, Wirges missed picking up a spare, and an eight went on his scorecard.
Other than that, in three matches of the stepladder final, Wirges had a strike or a spare every time.
Wirges, who qualified third, defeated freshman teammate Hayden Dibble in title match 203-136. Dibble had been the top qualifier with 669 series.
That was one of two all-DeKalb finals. No. 2 qualifier Elizabeth Jones defeated No. 1 qualifier and teammate Juli Plummer 224-133.
Four girls and nine boys qualified for singles competition in the regional, set for Saturday at Thunder Bowl in Fort Wayne.
Wirges had seven strikes as he got past No. 4 qualifier Brian Miller of Eastside 243-204 in the opening stepladder match. He then had strikes or spares in every frame in a 196-184 victory over No. 2 qualifier Andrew Malone of East Noble.
“Controlling my stress. That comes with anything, right?” Wirges said after his victory. “Control your stress and control your mind, and enjoy your game.”
Dibble was visibly upset after his loss in the championship game. Wirges tried to console him.
“I told him, ‘You’re a freshman. Why are you looking all sad?’” Wirges said. “I said, ‘You’re a lot farther along than I was when I was a freshman.’”
Jones said picking up spares was the key in her two stepladder matches. After qualifying No. 2 with a 571 series, Jones met No. 3 qualifier McKenzie Tracy of Central Noble. Tracy had won an all-Cougar battle to start the stepladder round, outscoring teammate Jazlyn Boyd 245-144.
Jones had all strikes or spares in both matches, winning 214-156 over Tracy and 224-133 over teammate Juli Plummer in the final. Both were part of DeKalb’s state championship a year ago. Plummer’s 609 was the top score in qualifying.
“Spares was a big part of today. I need to pick them up and when I needed them, I got them,” Jones said.
She drew a big response from the spectators when she picked up a nasty split in the third frame of the final match. Two pins were on the left side with another standing alone on the right.
“It was a terrible split,” she said. “I was going for the two. Two’s better than one. If (the spare) came with it, it came with it.”
Jones and Plummer tried to avoid a pressure buildup of facing each other.
“We talked about it all week,” Jones said. “We knew we might have to go up against each other. We weren’t going to make it a big competition, we were just going to have fun with it, and we did.”
In two different frames, both scores strikes and celebrated with high fives each time.
The stepladder final participants all advanced to the regional. Five other boys bowlers are also moving on: Adam Snyder of DeKalb. Caleb Lemen of Garrett, Kameron Ruiz of Garrett, Marcellus McCormack of Garrett and Ray Chaflin of DeKalb.
Chaflin won a roll-off against Nick Kaiser of Eastside for the final regional spot.
