EDON, Ohio — Eastside’s girls basketball team made the short trip across the border Monday and returned with a hard-fought, 45-42 win over the host Edon Bombers.
An 8-2 scoring advantage for the Blazers in the second quarter proved to be the difference.
Junior Sullivan Kessler led Eastside with 17 points. Sophomore Skyelar Kessler added 10 points and junior Allyson King finished with eight.
Senior Claire Radabaugh led the Bombers with 19 points. No other Edon player had more than six points.
Edon led 10-9 after the first quarter. Eastside led 17-12 at halftime. The Bombers outscored the Blazers 12-11 in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth.
The teams combined for 38 fouls. Eastside attempted more free throws than Edon, making just 12-of-25. The Bombers made good on 19-of-23 attempts.
Eastside 22, Edon JV 9
Eastside’s reserve basketball team led 7-2 after the first quarter and 13-4 at halftime.
Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner and McKenna Hoffelder scored four points each to lead the reserve Blazers.
Kaylie Hertig and Cayla Whitman had three points each. Brittney Geiger and Grace Kreischer scored two each.
