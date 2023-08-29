WATERLOO — It may still be August, but riding the bus home with a trophy is still fun.
Ask East Noble’s cross country girls, who took three of the top seven places and won the Baron Classic at DeKalb Saturday.
The Knights had their five counters in the top 19 and finished with 44 points to edge Huntington North with 48. The Vikings, led by overall champion Alice Friesen, also put three in the top 10.
Addison Lindsey was the best of the rest for East Noble in second, Chloe Gibson took fifth and Julie Crow was seventh.
“It’s a nice win,” East Noble coach Mark Liepe said. “The girls returning were about where we wanted them. The guys did better as a team. We made a little progress.
“I was pleased with some spots, but obviously we need work, too. This early in the season that’s typical.”
Angola was best among area boys’ squads. Leo won with 83 points and Northrop was second with 97, two better than the third-place Hornets. East Noble was fourth at 146.
“We were trying to manage our workload and get a good, solid race in, which I think we achieved,” Angola boys coach Shane Ross said. “The conditions were good, the course was good and we always appreciate Coach (Mark) Beckmann and DeKalb for a really good race.
“We respect the competition here. We’re not at our best, but we’re looking at a couple of upcoming meets and looking to perform well at those.”
The Hornets’ success came from a 5-6-7 combination up front with Sam Yarnelle, Kaden Klink and Gavin Hinkley.
DeKalb also had good three-man attack toward the front with Tim O’Keefe, Will Haupert and Matthias Hefty taking places 8-10.
“Both the boys and girls did a really good job today,” Beckmann said. “It’s fun to come out here on your home course and run, and send the seniors out on a good note on their last time running on their home course. It was a great race. The kids did an amazing job.
“We’re making progress. A lot of kids did better than they did last week. It’s just a week-by-week basis. What can we do better next week and the week after that?”
Conyer Wilson of Northrop was the champion with Jaydeon Steidinger of Leo second. Then came Lakewood Park freshman Zander Ritenour in third. Jackson VandeVelde was 15th for the Panthers.
Lakewood Park also made some noise in the girls’ race with Sophia Haslett finishing sixth. Ava Budak of Angola was 12th.
“We’re very happy with today’s results,” Panther coach Jami VandeVelde said. “Everybody has been putting in a lot of work and effort and it’s paying off. We’re excited to see the success we’re having.
“Sophia Haslett definitely ran well. She did exactly what we needed her to do. For our boys team, Zander Ritenour and Jackson VandeVelde were our top two runners and they did exactly what we needed them to do.”
Coach Mark VandeVelde said, “Zander Ritenour as a freshman, for him to finish third in this field is really impressive.”
Eastside’s boys also had a top-20 presence with Andrew Strong finishing 12th.
East Noble got a fourth-place effort from Trey Warren in the boys’ race with Thomas Brinker finishing 19th.
Liepe said Warren and Crow, in the girls’ race, were the top Knight performers of the day.
The East Noble girls also had Johanna Carpenter in 18th, Gracyn Koons in 19th and Dakota Rodgers in 21st. Rae David was 39th.
Olivia Woodcox led DeKalb in 20th place. Chloe Buss paced Eastside in 41st.
DeKalb is hoping to build the invitational back up, and Beckmann felt Saturday was a success.
“There were some state-ranked teams here today. It was a fun one,” he said. “I’m glad everybody could come and enjoy the Baron Classic. It’s one of the biggest ones we’ve hosted in a while.
“It’s a true cross country course. You get to run in the woods, you’ve got some grass, you’ve got everything.”
Baron Classic
BOYS
Team Scores: Leo 83, Northrop 97, Angola 99, East Noble 146, Dwenger 155, Lakewood Park 155, Columbia City 166, DeKalb 179, Snider 198, Huntington North 236, South Side 287, Eastside 288, Canterbury 301, North Side 370.
Top 20: 1. Wilson (Nrp) 16:33, 2. Steidinger (Leo) 17:01, 3. Ritenour (LP) 17:05, 4. Warren (EN) 17:07, 5. Yarnelle (Ang) 17:12, 6. Klink (Ang) 17:12, 7. Hinkley (Ang) 17:12, 8. O’Keefe (DK) 17:31, 9. Haupert (DK) 17:32, 10. Hefty (DK) 17:45, 11. Johnson (Leo) 17:51, 12. Strong (ES) 17:53, 13. Milledge (Sni) 17:54, 14. Gould (Leo) 17:59, 15. J. VandeVelde (LP) 18:03, 16. Hilgert (BD) 18:09, 17. Slater (Sni) 18:10, 18. Massey (SS) 18:11, 19. Brinker (EN) 18:13, 20. Carter (Nrp) 18:20.
Other Angola: 25. Cooke 18:33, 56. Leininger 19:43, 78. Hoover 21:15, 88. Stultz 22:52.
Other East Noble: 34. Sowles 19:04, 44. Burkhart 19:21, 45. Quake 19:21, 51. Schlotter 19:33, 69. Golden 20:34.
Other Eastside: 40. Burkett 19:15, 67. Burns 20:26, 83. Potter 21:57, 86. Bitterling 22:37, 87. Firestine 22:47, 89. Stoy 23:15.
Other Lakewood Park: 43. Kruse 19:19, 46. C. VandeVelde 19:22, 48. Warner 19:24, 71. Thurber 20:43, 79. Mansojer 21:28.
Other DeKalb: 72. Shepherd 20:45, 80. Muehlfeld 21:29, 85. Stahl 22:35, 92. Yarian 24:11.
GIRLS
Team Scores: East Noble 44, Huntington North 48, Northrop 70, Dwenger 103, Columbia City 175, Angola 176, Snider 181, North Side 199, DeKalb 224, South Side 248.
Top 20: 1. Friesen (HN) 19:16, 2. Lindsey (EN) 19:31, 3. Wilson (Nrp) 19:45, 4. Colclesser (HN) 20:12, 5. Gibson (EN) 20:15, 6. Haslett (Lakewood Park) 20:56, 7. Crow (EN) 29:56, 8. Bruns (BD) 21:17, 9. Fields (HN) 21:19, 10. Williams (Canterbury) 21:19, 11. Sigler (CC) 21:22, 12. Budak (Ang) 21:34, 13. Schmidt (Nrp) 21:35, 14. Williams (Nrp) 21:36, 15. Valencia (Nrp) 21:41, 16. Brumbaugh (HN) 21:42, 17. Krabach (Canterbury) 21:43, 18. Carpenter 21:45, 19. Koons (EN) 22:09, 20. O. Woodcox (DK) 22:10.
Other East Noble: 21. Rodgers 22:13, 39. David 23:34.
Other Angola: 25. Jackson 22:35, 45. Urbina 24:39, 46. Underwood-Sanders 24:46, 67. Houtz 27:41.
Eastside: 41. Buss 24:02, 62. Mack 26:40, 70. Yaros, 29;05, 72. Fike 30:56.
Other DeKalb: 50. Patino 25:06, 57. M. Gentis 25:21, 58. Helbert 25:35, 61. K. Gentis 25:46, 64. Barkey 27:22, 68. C. Woodcox 27:55.
Other Lakewood Park: 52. Dowd 25:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.