MONROE — Eastside’s boys basketball team was a 60-45 winner over host Adams Central at Monroe Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 13-4 in all games with the victory. The Flying Jets are 8-10.
Owen Willard paced Eastside with 19 points, including four three-point field goals. Santino Brewer and Gabe Trevino had 13 points each for Eastside. Hugh Henderson added nine points.
Clayton Minnick, Caeden Moughler and Nick Snyder had two points each for the visitors.
Eastside led 15-8 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime. Adams Central outscored Eastside 15-9 in the third quarter.
Ethan Poling led Adams Central with 16 points. Angel Torres had nine points and Ethan Brown picked up eight.
Adams Central won the reserve game 67-41.
Zac Wurm led the Flying Jets with 24 points. Hudson Conkling and Max Hamilton added 11 points each. Kyle Yoder led the reserve Blazers with 20 points. Clayton Minnick added eight.
Eastside's boys host Woodlan Tuesday.
