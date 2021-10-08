BUTLER — Eastside’s football team was all business from the opening kickoff, and dominated Central Noble in a 42-0 win Friday.
The victory gives the Blazers (8-0 overall, 4-0) their third straight outright Northeast Corner Conference Small Division championship.
Central Noble falls to 6-2 in all games and 2-2 in conference play. The Cougars host Garrett to close out regular season play.
The hosts struck early, and scored three touchdowns in a 4-minute, 15-second span of the second quarter to seize control.
Quarterback Laban Davis carried nine times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 125 more yards and another score.
Eastside’s offensive output was nearly evenly split on the ground and through the air.
It’s the work done in the off-season, in the weight room and in practice that make conference championships and other honors possible, Eastside coach Todd Mason pointed out afterwards.
“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work from a lot of people,” he said. “We talked about it in the pre-game speech — (Friday) is the show-off period.
“The weight room, the summer conditioning, all of the things that we do to put ourselves in position to win games, is the grind, is what wins these games.”
On the opening possession of the game, Central Noble punted on fourth-and-one. In two plays, Eastside was on the scoreboard, courtesy of a 71-yard pass from Davis to Kyler Bibbee. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 7-0 Blazers with 8:55 left in the first.
The Cougars faced another short yardage situation on their next possession, and this time, decided to go for it, but Eastside’s Dackotia Reed stopped running back Will Hoover for no gain near midfield.
Four plays later, the Blazers were up 13-0, courtesy of a three-yard run by Dax Holman with 5:36 left in the quarter. The big play in that short possession was a 33-yard run by Davis to the Central Noble 16. Eastside missed the extra-point kick.
The Cougars strung together three first downs — a 13-yard pass from Tyler Shisler to Chase Spencer, a 14-yard Shisler to Ashton Smith pass and an eight-yard run by Hoover — to cross midfield.
Another fourth-down conversion attempt was unsuccessful, however, and the hosts got the ball back.
This time, Davis scored from a yard out, scoring with 9:19 left in the first half. In the drive, he ripped off gains of 14 and 34 yards. The Blazers failed to make the conversion and led 19-0.
A Shisler-to-Smith pass gained 12 yards for Central Noble, but Holman later stopped Shisler for a loss, and Eastside blocked a fourth-down punt. Sophomore Joey Eck picked it up and returned it to the Cougar 6.
That set up Davis’ TD run on the next play. Davis added the conversion run for a 27-0 lead.
It went from bad to worse for the Cougars.
On his team’s next series, Shisler dropped back to pass, but Eastside’s Dylan Bredemeyer made a leaping interception and returned it to the Cougar 33.
Four plays later, Davis scored again, this time from eight yards out. Gavin Wallace caught the conversion pass for a 35-0 lead with 5:04 left in the half.
Eastside got the ball to start the second half, and strung together a seven-play, 62-yard drive, capped by Holman’s 12-yard run with a running clock. Biddle’s kick closed out the scoring at 42-0.
Hoover finished the night with 67 yards rushing on 18 attempts, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Shisler completed 10-of-17 passes for 68 yards.
While the Blazers look to close out a perfect regular-season when Angola comes to town Friday, they have bigger goals in sight.
“I’ll be honest; our expectation is to win a conference title,” Mason said. “That’s OK. It feels good to win it, but that’s not the ultimate goal.
“We’ve got to continue to get better every week to reach our ultimate goal, which is to win a sectional title, win a regional title, win a semi-state title, win a state title.
“Our seniors came right out at the beginning of the year and said they want to go 15-0 and win a state title, and we’re certainly on track for that.”
