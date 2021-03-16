FORT WAYNE — DeKalb defeated first-seeded Homestead in the stepladder round finals and took the Fort Wayne regional championship at Thunder Bowl Saturday.
The Barons and Eastside, which finished fourth in stepladder play, advanced to the semi-state at Merrillville this Saturday. DeKalb and Eastside have switched roles this year, after the Barons won the sectional and the Blazers the regional a year ago. Eastside was the sectional champ this year.
Kyle Toyias and Skyler Plummer will represent the DeKalb boys in singles competition at semi-state. Plummer was the top seed at 725 and Toyias second at 650, but both lost to Columbia City's Cameron Hyser in the stepladder round. Hyser came out of the fourth seed to win the regional singles title.
Brian Miller (563), Austin Wilson (560) and Dominic Weicht (548) of Eastside also advanced in singles along with Ethan Pfeiffer (540) of East Noble.
No area girls teams advanced, with Elkhart beating Huntington North in the team finals. Only one area girl moved on in singles, with East Noble's Jalyn Baxter (471) taking 10th. Kasey Kelley of Jimtown was the girls singles champion.
Homestead's boys scored 2,114 in the Baker games to take the top seed, followed by DeKalb at 2,063. Eastside (2,006) edged Columbia City by one pin to take the third seed.
The Eagles bested the Blazers to start the stepladder round, but fell to the Barons, who then took down the top-seeded Spartans.
