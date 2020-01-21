Central Noble 41,
Eastside girls 38
Central Noble
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Vice g 4-9 1-2 11 5 1 1
Andrews g 3-5 1-2 8 5 0 0
Wnbrnnr g 1-3 0-0 3 1 0 0
Gray g 2-5 3-8 8 5 2 0
Brumbaugh f 1-3 0-0 2 4 2 1
Hunter 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0
Kiebel 3-7 1-1 9 7 1 0
Totals 14-32 6-13 41 27 7 2
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 7-15 1-2 15 5 1 2
Rieke g 3-8 0-0 8 2 0 0
Skye.Ksslr g 2-5 0-0 4 2 2 0
Graber f 0-2 0-0 0 2 1 1
King f 1-7 0-0 2 3 0 0
Richards 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 1
Baker 3-5 0-0 8 1 0 2
Liberty 0-0 1-2 1 1 0 1
Totals 16-42 2-4 38 18 5 7
Central Noble 17 7 11 6 — 41
Eastside 16 5 6 11 — 38
Three-point shooting — Central Noble 7-15 (Kiebel 2-3, Vice 2-5, Andrews 1-2, Gray 1-2, Winebrenner 1-2, Brumbaugh 0-1), Eastside 4-12 (Baker 2-4, Rieke 2-4, Sullivan Kessler 0-1, Skyelar Kessler 0-3). Team rebounds — Central Noble 2, Eastside 0. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Central Noble 8, Eastside 15. Turnovers — Central Noble 15, Eastside 6.
