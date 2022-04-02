ARCHBOLD, Ohio — After having its first two games of the 2022 season canceled, Eastside’s baseball team was able to get on the field Saturday, beating both Ohio opponents in a three-way invitational at Archbold High School.
The bats were in mid-season form as the Indiana squad reached double figures in each game. The Blazers won the opener over the host Blue Streaks by a 10-5 score. Eastside defeated Fairview (Sherwood, Ohio) 13-10 in the second game.
Eastside 10, Archbold 5
After the host Blue Streaks struck for one run in the home half of the first, Eastside erupted for six runs in the top of the second.
Archbold answered with three runs in the second and one more in the third, cutting the gap to 6-5. The Blazers extended their lead with a single run in the fourth and tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh.
Senior Laithyn Cook drove in two runs for Eastside. Senior Owen Willard had two hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in one run.
Freshman Jace Mayberry, sophomores Loden Johnson and Ryder Reed, junior Caeden Moughler, seniors Jack Buchanan and Nick Snyder also had hits for the Blazers. Reed drove in two runs and Mayberry scored twice.
Buchanan, Mayberry, senior Hugh Henderson and junior Carsen Jacobs batted in one run each for Eastside.
Snyder pitched the first two innings, striking out three while allowing two hits and two walks. All four of the runs he allowed were unearned as Eastside committed three errors. Reed pitched three innings of relief for the win, with two strikeouts against one walk and two hits. He gave up one earned run. Willard pitched two innings of hitless relief, striking out five.
Eastside 13, Fairview 10
The Blazers scored five times in the seventh and held off the Apaches by a field goal in a back-and-forth second game.
Each team scored twice in the first. Fairview added two runs in the second and Eastside scored four times in the third.
The Apaches had a run in the fourth, Eastside crossed the plate twice in the fifth and Fairview evened it up with three in the sixth.
Buchanan and Snyder led Eastside’s 13-hit attack with three singles each. Buchanan drove in a pair and Snyder added an RBI.
Cook, Reed and Willard had two hits each. One of Cook’s hits went for a double. Reed drove in two runs. Jacobs, Reed and Willard scored three times each, and Snyder crossed the plate twice.
Johnson singled and scored once, driving in one run.
Jacobs started, pitching into the second inning. He gave up two hits and four runs while walking five and striking out one. Buchanan pitched four innings, allowing three hits and three walks while setting down seven.
Moughler got the win in relief, pitching the final two innings. He was touched for four runs – two earned — while allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Eastside visits DeKalb Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.