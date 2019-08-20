Tuesday, Aug. 20
- 3 p.m. YMCA’s Y on the Fly at Riverdale Elementary School.
- 5 p.m. Varsity soccer with New Haven, here.
- 5:30 p.m. Varsity cross country in DeKalb Invitational, Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 22
- 5:30 p.m. Varsity soccer with West Noble, here.
Friday, Aug. 23
- 7 p.m. Varsity football at Heritage High School, Monroeville.
Monday, Aug. 26
- 6 p.m. Reserve football with Heritage, here.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
- 3 p.m. YMCA’s Y on the Fly at old Butler High School gymnasium.
- 5 p.m. Junior high football scrimmage, here.
- 5 p.m. Varsity cross country with Central Noble, here.
- 6 p.m. Varsity volleyball with Woodlan, here.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- 5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with DeKalb at Butler Elementary School.
- 6 p.m. Varsity volleyball with Central Noble, here.
Friday, Aug. 30
- 7 p.m. Varsity football with Adams Central, here.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 9 a.m. Varsity volleyball at Westview Invitational.
- 9 a.m. Junior high cross country at Prairie Heights Invitational.
- 9:30 a.m. Varsity cross country at Baron Classic at DeKalb High School, Waterloo.
- 10 a.m. Reserve football at Adams Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.