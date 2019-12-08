LAGRANGE — Eastside’s wrestling team won all four matches and ended a marathon winning streak for another school at Saturday’s NECC Super Duals at Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
The Blazers defeated the host Lakers 59-21, Central Noble 54-21, Westview 54-18 and Prairie Heights 49-24.
Eastside’s win over Prairie Heights was the team’s first victory over the Panthers since the 1999-2000 season. It also snapped Prairie Heights’ 71-match winning streak against Northeast Corner Conference opponents.
Prairie Heights’ last loss in an NECC dual meet came during the 2012-2013 season.
Briar Munsey (126 pounds), Tanner Wicker (132), Lane Burns (138), Kristopher Patrick, Treyven McKinley and Keegan Miller finished 4-0 for the Blazers.
Munsey won twice by pin and once by technical fall. He pinned his Prairie Heights opponent in 30 seconds. Munsey’s other win was by forfeit.
Wicker won by decision, with three others coming by forfeit.
Burns won by pin and decision, with two victories by forfeit.
Patrick, wrestling three matches at 160 and one at 170, had two pins at 160 and a win by major decision at 170.
McKinley won twice by forfeit at 170. He had wins by pin and by decision at 182.
Keegan Miller won twice by forfeit at 220 and twice by pin at 285.
Mason Fritch (145) was 3-1 with two pins. Jackson Wicker (182 and 195) was 3-1 with a pin at 195.
Luke Collins (120), Dackotia Reed (152) and Hunter Miller (195 and 220) were all 2-2 for the day.
Cody Collins (106) and Carson Days (170) won one match each.
Eastside 59, Lakeland 21
113 — Schlabach (LL) by forfeit. 120 — B.Miller (LL) by :59 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) by 24-9 tech. fall over Schfile (LL). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 138 — Burns (ES) by 4:26 pin over Terry (LL). 145 — Fritch (ES) by :42 pin over Seller (LL). 152 — Reed (ES) by forfeit. 160 — Patrick (ES) by 2:49 pin over Racker (LL). 170 — Days (ES) by forfeit. 182 — McKinley (ES) by 3:21 pin over Longsberry (LL). 195 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 220 — Jackson (LL) by 5:24 pin over Hunter Miller (ES). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by 4:28 pin over Miggy (LL). 106 — G.Miller (LL) by 6-3 dec. over Cody Collins (ES).
Eastside 54, Central Noble 21
120 — Luke Collins (ES) by :48 pin over DeWitt (CN). 126 — Munsey (ES) by 1:50 pin over Boots (CN). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 138 — Burns (ES) by forfeit. 145 — Bolinger (CN) by 1:43 pin over Fritch (ES). 152 — Reed (ES) by forfeit. 160 — Patrick (ES) by 1:51 pin over Skinner (CN). 170 — McKinley (ES) by forfeit. 182 — Golden (CN) by injury default over Jackson Wicker (ES). 195 — Hunter Miller (ES) by forfeit. 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) by forfeit. 285 — Double forfeit. 106 — Yoder (CN) by 7-1 dec. over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Waits (CN) by forfeit.
Eastside 54, Westview 18
126 — Munsey (ES) by forfeit. 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 138 — Burns (ES) by forfeit. 145 — Fritch (ES) by forfeit. 152 — Calville (Wv) :45 pin over Reed (ES). 160 — Patrick (ES) by forfeit. 170 — McKinley (ES) by forfeit. 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 195 — Wire (Wv) by 1:47 pin over Hunter Miller. 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) by forfeit. 285 — Double forfeit. 106 — Kohlheim (Wv) 1:19 pin over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Luke Collins (ES) by forfeit.
Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 24
138 — Burns (ES) 9-3 dec. over S.Levitz (PH). 145 — Fritch (ES) 4:32 pin over Severe (PH). 152 — Curtis (PH) 1:33 pin over Reed (ES). 160 — I.Levitz (PH) 1:32 pin over Mercer (ES). 170 — Patrick (ES) 13-2 maj. dec. over Keesler (PH). 182 — McKinley (ES) 13-11 dec. over Wells (PH). 195 — Jackson Wicker (ES) 1:31 pin over Allen (PH). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) 1:05 pin over K.Schrock (PH). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) 1:26 pin over McCaughlin (PH). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) :53 pin over Rinehart (PH). 113 — Bos (PH) by forfeit. 120 — Roberts (PH) 2:27 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) :30 pin over H.Schrock. 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) 11-6 dec. over Lounsbury (PH).
