BUTLER — It’s good experience for a basketball team to learn how to play with a lead.
In a Dec. 3 nonconference game with Woodlan, Eastside’s girls basketball team found itself holding a 37-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.
As good teams will do, Woodlan did everything it could to try and come back, but Eastside held on for the 42-37 win.
The Blazers (5-1) looked to be in total control with eight minutes to go. The Warriors (6-2) took advantage of eight Eastside turnovers in the fourth and Addie Bayman got untracked to start the comeback.
Held to six points through three quarters, Bayman converted a three-point on her team’s first possession of the period, and after an Eastside turnover, she was fouled after burying a three from the left wing with 7 minutes, 1 second left. Bayman missed the free throw, but the momentum was starting to turn.
Eastside’s Allyson King missed the front end of a bonus on her team’s next possession, but the hosts got the rebound, and King scored inside with 5:19 to play to give her team a 39-24 lead.
That would be the Blazers’ last points for nearly four minutes.
Gabby Joyce, who had missed five previous three-point tries, hit one from the left wing, and then hit another with 2:49 to play, cutting the deficit to seven.
King made the front end of a bonus with 1:38 to play, ending Eastside’s dry spell, but Avah Smith scored at the other end for Woodlan. After two Blazer misses, Smith scored on a rebound bucket to make it 40-37 with 36 seconds left.
Eastside broke Woodlan’s press, and King took a feed from Paige Graber for an easy basket with 19 seconds left to cap the scoring.
“That’s a good win for us,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “(Woodlan’s) a good team, and they’re going to win more games.
“They turned their pressure up, and we got a little sloppy with the ball. We got excited, including myself.
“They were 6-1 coming in for a reason,” he said. “Our girls played good defense until the fourth quarter. They broke us down and we lost their shooters.”
Eastside jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind two free throws from King, a MacKensie Rieke three and a transition bucket by Sullivan Kessler.
Taya Kitzmiller hit a three for Woodlan’s first points three minutes into the contest, but Graber hit a jumper in the lane and Rieke hit another three, this time on a drive and dish from Skyelar Kessler to make it 12-3.
Second-quarter steals and scores by Rieke and Skyelar Kessler and a runner by Sullivan Kessler pushed Eastside’s lead to 18-9. It reached double digits on Jaiden Baker’s three from the left wing with 3:23 left in the half.
Skyelar Kessler banked a three at the halftime buzzer for a 26-15 lead at the break.
The Blazers built their lead in the third while the defense held Woodlan to just three points.
First, Sullivan Kessler drove the lane for two, and later, converted a three-point play. King’s offensive rebound and later free throw made it 34-15.
Bayman got Woodlan’s only points of the third on a steal and free throw with 3:33 left in the quarter. King scored again before the buzzer for a 37-18 advantage.
Bayman had 12 points for Woodlan and King had 12 points for Eastside. Rieke finished with 11 points and Sullivan Kessler added nine for the Blazers.
Woodlan had 23 turnovers for the game, 17 coming in the first half. Eastside had 28 turnovers, with eight in the final quarter.
Eastside 28, Woodlan JV 26
Cadence Gardner had 10 points for Eastside, while Olivia Baumert and Addie Wasnick scored 10 points each to lead Woodlan.
Kaylie Hertig scored six points for the Blazers. Grace Kreischer added four, and Mataya Bireley and McKenna Hoffelder scored two each.
