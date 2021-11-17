BUTLER — Faith McClain is one of those kids who was born with a ball and glove in her crib.
Playing softball “since I can remember, probably age 7,” the Eastside senior recently signed a letter of intent to play at Rock Valley College.
Rock Valley is a two-year junior college located in Rockford, Illinois, about five hours away. After completion of her studies there, McClain plans to transfer to an undetermined school to finish her degree.
McClain, 18, wants to complete her general study course work before declaring a major. Possibilities include a path in a medical field, such as physical therapy or psychology.
“Softball is really my passion,” she said. “It’s always been a part of my life. I’ve always loved playing it.
“It teaches me a lot in life about leadership, team responsibilities, roles and all that good stuff.”
She is the daughter of Jason and Melanie McClain.
Kayla Fry, one of McClain’s coaches with the Summit City Select softball program, made the senior infielder aware of the Rock Valley program.
“I first heard about it from Coach Kayla. She had heard about winning, their success, how good of a program they were.
“I looked into it and started contacting coaches,” McClain said. “The thing that really stood out to me was their seven national championships, their campus and what their academics have to offer.”
As Eastside’s junior shortstop, McClain batted .467 with 42 hits and scored 38 runs while driving in 26. In the field, she had 51 putouts and 28 assists in 91 total chances.
While new Eastside softball coach Brennen Kitchen hasn’t coached McClain, as principal at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe, he has watched her grow up and mature.
“I’ve known Faith since she was a kindergartener so I’ve seen her grow up through the years,” Kitchen said. “She’s ranked fifth in her class. She has a 3.9 GPA.
“She’s a smart girl, an extremely athletic girl,” he said. “She devotes all of her time to softball and has gotten so much better from the time she was in junior high to now. I know this because she’s on the same travel team as (my daughter) Jayci.
“I look forward to working with (Faith),” Kitchen said. “She’s laser-focused. Even from not coaching her, you can tell that she’s always locked in to whatever’s going on in front of her.
“She’s got grit. You can describe her like a bulldog out there,” he continued. “She’s mentally tough and she doesn’t let things faze her.
“I expect her to be a great leader for us this year.”
In May, the Golden Eagles won their seventh National Junior College Athletic Association Division III title. Rock Valley recently announced a move to NJCAA Division II, beginning in fall 2022. That will allow Rock Valley to offer athletic scholarships to students, which was not permitted as a NJCAA DIII school.
