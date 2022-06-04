WARSAW — Poise in big moments can mean the difference between victory and defeat.
A little trickery never hurts either.
After watching no. 15 Madison-Grant erase a 3-0 deficit to tie the score in the top of the sixth inning, Eastside found a run in its half of the inning, then made some big defensive stops in the seventh — including a hidden ball play — for a 4-3 win in the semi-final game of the Class 2A Warsaw Semi-State Saturday.
The win moved the no. 7 Blazers (27-1) into the championship game against no. 10 North Newton (18-3). The Spartans took care of business in the first game, defeating Whitko 12-2 in five innings.
Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen was proud that his team had the composure to execute after losing the 3-0 lead.
“We have great senior leadership and leadership in general,” he said. “No matter what the score, the girls are always going to stay in the game and always be positive.
“We’ve got such a great group (of seniors). They’re not going to let anybody get down. They’ve got each other’s backs and they’re going to fight for each other.”
As it did earlier, the lower part of Eastside’s order came through in the sixth after Madison-Grant had tied the game at 3-3.
After Grace McClain flew out, Grace Kreischer legged out an infield hit and beat the throw at second on Timmery Hunter’s fielder’s choice.
Pinch-hitter Brooke Pittman hit another grounder to third. Chelsea Bowland stepped on the base to force Kreischer, but threw wildly across the field for the attempted double play.
An Argylls player picked up the ball but didn’t see Eastside courtesy runner Victoria Roose — who entered for Hunter — rounding third. Roose scored without a play and Eastside had the lead once again, 4-3.
Johnna Hiatt led off the Aryglls’ seventh with a screamer toward second base, but Eastside’s Skyelar Kessler made an amazing vertical catch that prevented an extra-base hit.
“I’m 5 (foot) 4 with shoes on,” Kessler said afterwards. “I was going to give everything to stop every ball.
“It was a close game but we have a lot of veterans on the team. My role as a senior was to stop everything and I gave it my all.”
Demie Havens rolled back to Lower for the second out before Bowland kept the game alive with a single through the middle and stole second, representing the tying run.
With a 1-1 count on Daya Greene — who had two of Madison-Grant’s five hits — Eastside head coach Brennen Kitchen called timeout to talk with his infield.
What happened next was the hidden ball play.
After the next pitch — a ball — Hunter fired the ball quickly to Lower. Lower whirled and faked a throw to second. Kessler and shortstop Faith McClain carried out fakes — diving for a throw that never came as Bowland took off for third. Lower threw to third baseman Mataya Bireley, who tagged Bowland for the final out.
“We’ve been working on it the last half of the year,” coach Kitchen said of the play. “We actually ran it in our last regular-season game against Northrop and it did not work. We’ve been refining it and working on little things here and there.
“We’ve been holding that for a special occasion, and it just happened to be the first game of semi-state.”
Eastside scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.
Jayci Kitchen led off the first with a double to right, took third on a foul pop along the first base line and scored on Faith McClain’s sacrifice fly.
In the third, Kitchen singled and took second on an error. She scored when Kessler hit a hard grounder to second and the Argylls’ second baseman threw wildly on the play.
Kreischer started the Eastside fourth with a single to left, stole second and scored on Lilli Cline’s two-out single to left for a 3-0 lead.
Except for two singles, the Argylls’ bats had been largely silent through four innings. While she didn’t record a strikeout in that stretch, Lower had Madison-Grant batters off-balance and unable to make solid contact.
Hiatt picked up a walk between strikeouts to two other teammates in the Madison-Grant fifth. Bowland drew a four-pitch walk and Greene drilled the first pitch she saw for a double. That chased home both courtesy runner Carmen Enyeart and Greene to make it 3-2.
With one out in the Argylls’ sixth inning, Chelsea Parker belted a 3-2 offering from Lower over the left field fence to even the score at 3-3.
Madison-Grant’s season ended at 24-6.
