Edgerton 58, Eastside 50
Eastside
Trevino 3 0 4-9 10, Johnson 1 0 2-5 4, Willard 1 1 2-4 7, Gardner 0 0 0-0 0, Fry 2 2 0-0 10, Henderson 2 0 0-0 4, Pfefferkorn 2 1 2-3 9, Miller 0 2 0-0 6, Snyder 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 11 6 10-21 50.
Edgerton
Cape 1 1 3-6 8, Pahl 1 0 8-9 10, Ripke 1 0 1-2 3, Gary 3 2 8-12 20, Showalter 3 2 1-3 13, Blue 0 0 0-0 0, Landel 2 0 0-0 4, Wolfe 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 11 5 21-32 58.
Eastside 16 13 7 12 — 50
Edgerton 14 13 18 13 — 58
Three-point field goals — Eastside 6 (Fry 2, Miller 2, Pfefferkorn 1, Willard 1), Edgerton 5 (Gary 2, Showalter 2, Cape 1). Technical foul — Miller (ES). Fouled out — Johnson. Total fouls — Eastside 25, Edgerton 19.
