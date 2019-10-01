FORT WAYNE — Eastside's Gezahagne Biddle placed first in the boys A division race and the Blazers finished 11th as a team at Saturday's New Haven Classic at The Plex in Fort Wayne.
Biddle posted a winning time of 17 minutes, 9.5 seconds.
Konner Lower finished second for Eastside and 19th overall at 18:03.8.
Braden Vinson was third for Eastside and 57th overall at 19:08.3. Jacob Geyer was 86th at 19:53.0. Brock Vinson was 135th at 20:59.4.
Wapahani was first in team standings with 103 points. Bremen was second with 120. Elkhart Christian (143), Frankton (168) and Garrett (177) rounded out the top five teams.
Garrett's Tanner McMain was second to Biddle at 17:25.7.
In the girls A division race, Eastside's Kennedy Helbert was 120th at 26:17.4.
More than 2,000 runners competed across 11 divisions for varsity, reserve and middle school boys and girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.