EMMA — A double play is often called the pitcher’s best friend.
Eastside’s baseball team turned three of them, including one with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning to hold off Westview 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference tournament game Tuesday at Emma.
Both Blazer teams were victorious. The Eastside girls shut out Westview 5-0.
Eastside’s girls will travel to Central Noble Thursday. The Cougars defeated Angola 7-6. The Blazer baseball team will visit Angola Friday in semi-final play. The Hornets were 11-8 winners over Central Noble.
Eastside softball 5, Westview 0
Natalie Lower tossed a complete-game one-hitter and drove in two runs as Eastside (11-0) won a battle of unbeatens Tuesday.
Lower struck out 10 and walked two. She didn’t a hit until Ella Williams led off the Westview fifth with a single.
Williams stole second and took third on a passed ball, but Lower enticed a roller back to the circle and struck out the next two to keep the Warriors off the board.
Neither team had a hit until Skyelar Kessler opened the Eastside fourth with an infield single. Faith McClain followed with a single and Mataya Bireley walked. Grace McClain’s double brought in two runs and Bireley later scored on Lower’s sacrifice for a 3-0 lead.
In the Blazer sixth, Bireley singled ahead of a walk to Grace McClain. Bireley stole third and came in on an errant pick-off throw. McClain scored on Lower’s grounder.
Karlie Schrock walked and went to second on Morgan Rich’s bunt to start the Westview third. Lower struck out the next two to end the frame.
Alexys Antal struck out seven batters and walked two for the Warriors (6-1).
“Natalie played a heck of a game tonight,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “I told our girls this was a total team effort from our girls in the dugout to the girls on the field, but we haven’t won anything yet.
“It’s back to work tomorrow for practice.”
Eastside baseball 3, Westview 2
In baseball, the Blazers (10-3) trailed 2-0 after an inning but tied it with single runs in the second and fourth innings.
Westview’s Matt Mortrud led off the game with a double, and after a walk to Mikah Miller, he scored on a two-out single by Alec Titus. Jaxon Engle was hit by a pitch and Miller scored on a bases-loaded walk to Mason Atra.
Eastside took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Nick Snyder, who had two hits, led off the Blazer second with a single. He would later score on a grounder.
He led off the fifth with a double and came around to score on Ryder Reed’s opposite-field single. Reed finished with three hits for Eastside.
After Westview retired the first two Blazers in the fifth, Carsen Jacobs tripled to right-center. Jack Buchanan followed with a single to put the visitors on top 3-2.
The Blazers had chances to add to the lead in the seventh, with runners at second and third with no outs, but Westview turned up the defense to stay within a run.
Owen Willard, who struck out 11 batters, exited with 101 pitches after fanning the only batter he faced in the seventh.
Atra greeted reliever Reed’s first pitch with a single between first and second. Jayce Brandenberger was hit by a pitch and Mortrud drew a walk to fill the bases.
Braden Kauffman hit a hard grounder past the mound, but Willard fielded it cleanly, stepped on second for the force and fired to first for the game-ending double play.
Warrior freshman pitcher Max Engle struck out seven and walked just one through six innings. Mortrud pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.