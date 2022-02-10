Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.