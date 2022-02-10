BUTLER — Eastside and Fairfield are very familiar with each other.
That's what playing two close games already this season will do for you.
After meeting twice this season in Benton, on Saturday, their seasons are on the line in the Winamac Regional.
That game tips off at 11 a.m.
The Falcons (22-3), ranked fourth in the latest Class 2A poll, and the Blazers (16-9) know they could each easily be 2-0 or 0-2 against the other going into this final meeting.
In the first game on Jan. 7, Eastside reeled off 20 straight points and built a 12-point lead on Fairfield midway through the third quarter.
That's when Falcon junior Brea Garber — who had 26 points in that game — took over and brought her team back for a 48-43 win.
Four days later, the teams met again, this time in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
Trailing by six points late, it was Eastside's turn to come from behind, taking advantage when Fairfield missed two bonuses in the final minute.
The Blazers chipped away, cutting the margin to one when Grace Kreischer took a pass from teammate Skyelar Kessler to score with about six seconds left to put Eastside on top.
In the rematch, Eastside held Garber to 10 points on 2-of-14 shooting.
Kessler and Kreischer lead the Blazers in scoring at just over nine points per game. Kessler averaged 12 points per contest for the Blazers in three sectional wins. Kreischer had double-doubles in the last two sectional games.
Senior Mataya Bireley and freshmen Sydnee Kessler and Paige Traxler have eclipsed the 100-point mark for the season, while senior Brittney Geiger and junior Kaylie Hertig have been valuable players off the bench.
Bireley had five steals in Tuesday's championship game win over South Adams. Hertig came off the bench to score 10 points. Geiger had 12 in a semi-final win over Churubusco.
Sophomore Kaylee Dillon, junior Bailey Willard and senior Brooke Sanchez have been big contributors to the Falcons' success. However, Sanchez is out for the rest of the season after getting surgery on her injury leg.
The second game pits 2A No. 1 South Central (Union Mills) against No. 14 Andrean.
The Satellites (26-0) average 58.5 points per game while allowing just 32.2 points.
Senior Abigail Tomblin leads the way at 16.4 points per contest. She averages 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.7 steals per contest.
Senior Delanie Gale contributes 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Junior Olivia Marks averages 11.2 points per game and is the team's top rebounder at 6.9 boards.
Other key contributors are senior Lauren Bowmar (6.6 points, six rebounds per game) and junior Lillian Tolmen (5.6 points, three rebounds per game).
Andrean (20-6) averages 47.9 points per game while allowing 37.5 points.
Junior Tori Allen averages 17 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Junior Lauren Colon checks in at 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. Six-foot freshman Lindsay Arcella averages 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. Senior Lauryn Swain contributes six points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
The championship game tips off at 8 p.m.
