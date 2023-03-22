BUTLER — Katie O’Brien is battling for a spot on the Class 2A defending softball state champions this spring.
Where the Blazers will use her is yet to be seen, but after that she’s set.
O’Brien has committed to play softball at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting. The Crimson Wave play in the NAIA and the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
She will play for Calumet alumus Dave Lopez, who has coached the team since 2012.
O’Brien said she plays to study criminal justice.
“I chose Calumet because they have a really good criminal justice program and the team environment was something I loved,” she said. “I think my hard work and positive attitude, along with my bat, will fit in well.”
O’Brien did not play softball at Leo last year. This season, she’s a possibly at third base, second base and left field for the Eastside team.
“She has really good power in her bat and that will help in the middle of our lineup this year,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “Katie is a great kid with a great work ethic and a positive attitude.
“She eats, sleeps and breathes softball and has a great drive to constantly improve. Katie has been a great addition to our team both with her physical tools and from a leadership standpoint.”
