BENTON — Senior Nolan Sharick scored 21 points and classmate Cade Gall added 20 to lead the Falcons (3-7 in all games, 3-1 in the NECC).
Eastside (4-6 overall, 1-3 in the NECC) got 14 points each from Logan Fry and Noah Johnson and 13 from Gabe Trevino.
Fairfield’s record is a bit deceiving. Five of its losses have been to teams with six or more victories thus far.
Eastside never led, but didn’t trail by double digits until the fourth quarter.
After two Sharick free throws 30 seconds in started the scoring, Gall completed a three-point play at the minute mark.
Eastside got on the board when Johnson, fouled on a three-point try, sank all three attempts 10 seconds later.
An Owen Miller three put the Falcons on top 13-8, but the Blazers sandwiched threes from Hugh Henderson and Fry around a bucket by Fairfield’s Dalton Cripe to make it 15-14 with 3:33 left in the quarter.
A backdoor score by Sharick, a rebound score by Fairfield’s Bryce Willard and a Gall three gave the Falcons a 24-16 lead after one.
A Justin Bontrager three midway through the second put the Falcons up nine, but Eastside ran off the next seven. Johnson hit a three from the wing, Owen Willard made a free throw and Hayden Gardner hit a three from the key with 2:45 left in the half. That cut the gap to 29-27.
Riley Behles turned a three-point play and Gall had two free throws while Fry completed a three-point play for Eastside before the half ended with the hosts leading 34-30.
Midway through the third, Henderson scored inside, and Trevino followed with a rebound bucket.
After a Fairfield miss, Trevino scored in transition evened the score at 38 midway through the third.
The Falcons ran off the next nine points, however, with six courtesy of Sharick, to lead 47-38 with a quarter to play.
A Gall bucket in the lane made it an 11-point lead, but Eastside’s Willard completed a three-point play with 4:51 to play to keep his team in contention.
Gall connected from distance to make it 54-43. Fairfield made sure Eastside didn’t get any closer, keeping its lead at no fewer than nine points the rest of the way.
