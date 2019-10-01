Reserve Football
Blazers improve to 5-0
GARRETT — Eastside’s reserve football team improved to 5-0 with a 28-8 win over Garrett Sept. 23.
Carsen Jacobs threw four touchdown passes, all to Gavin Wallace, in the contest. Wallace and Dackotia Reed also caught two-point conversion passes.
Junior High Football
Blazers split with Garrett
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high football games split Sept. 24 games with Garrett.
The seventh-grade Blazers lost 32-0. The eighth-grade Blazers defeated Garrett 38-18.
The seventh-grade team is 0-4. The eighth-grade team is 4-0. The Blazers visit Prairie Heights tonight, Oct. 1 and Fremont on Oct. 8.
High School Volleyball
Eastside defeated by Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Eastside’s varsity volleyball team lost to Lakeland Sept. 24 by 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 scores.
Mataya Bireley had six kills and Eleanor Neumann added three.
Jessi Gerke picked up seven assists and Skyelar Kessler added five.
Erika Brock served three aces and McKenna Elzey added two.
Paige Franz had nine digs and Gerke added seven.
Haleigh Liberty had two blocks and Brock had one.
Lakeland won the reserve match 25-13, 25-19.
Reserve Blazers split matches
FREMONT — Eastside’s reserve volleyball team split matches in the Fremont Invitational Saturday.
Eastside defeated Fremont 25-19, 25-23 and lost to Blackhawk 25-16, 25-14.
Varsity Soccer
Blazers lose to NECC opponents
BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity soccer team lost to two Northeast Corner Conference opponents this week.
The Blazers were defeated 5-0 by Garrett in a Sept. 24 match at Butler.
At Central Noble Thursday, Eastside lost 2-1. Nic Blair scored Eastside’s goal, assisted by Noah Johnson.
Junior High
Cross Country
Blazers run against NECC foes
BENTON — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams lost to Fairfield and Prairie Heights in a Sept. 26 three-way meet at Benton.
The Blazers lost to Prairie Heights 18-43 and to Fairfield 21-40.
Alexander Diaz was Eastside’s top finisher, placing sixth at 12 minutes, 41.1 seconds. Andrew Strong was eighth overall at 12:57.0.
Nolan Davis was 21st at 15:16.6. Dawson Rosswurm finished 23rd at 15:38.4. Carder Davis was 24th at 16:04.1. Kaleb Wood was 26th at 16:34.9.
Braeden Wilson was 28th at 17:55.1. Austyn Willibey was 29th at 17:57.6.
Four runners competed for Eastside in the girls’ race. Rylan Moughler was 10th overall at 15:20.6. Taylor Mack was 13th at 15:55.5. Lucy Kitchen was 14th at 15:56.1. Aurora Freeze was 20th at 20:24.8.
