INDIANAPOLIS — The score was only 4-0 but it could have been worse if it weren’t for a stellar defensive effort from the Blazers in Monday’s Class 2A State Championship at Victory Field. Providence defeated Eastside and had plenty of opportunities to build a significant lead.
Eastside starting pitcher Owen Willard wasn’t his sharpest on Monday, but his defense made numerous plays behind him, especially early on.
Willard threw six innings, allowed four earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. He induced one ground out and eight fly outs.
“(Providence) really battled all night and ran (Owen Willard’s) pitch count up. He’s thrown a lot for us. In the last couple of weeks, he’s lost control a little bit and wasn’t as pin-point as he was,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said.
Right fielder Caleb Vanover shined in the first two innings with five balls put in play his way. First, he made a catch while backpedaling then one leaning to his right before he really flashed the leather.
After the Pioneers scored their first run of the game and with a runner at second, Jake Rodski hit a slicing ball down the right-field line heading for the first few rows. Vanover sprinted to the wall and made the catch right before he met the short, padded wall.
After a groundout for the first out in the bottom of the second, the next two outs were by Vanover. The first play by the senior was a sliding one. He came in on a shallow hit by Max Beatty and kicked his legs out to the right while making the catch on his left side.
He followed that up with another backpedaling catch to end the inning. He was smiling after that one while jogging off the field with teammate and center fielder Wade Miller.
“Ever since I was little everybody just said when it’s your last game, just give it your all. Today, I just left everything on the field and made plays I didn’t think I could make,” Vanover said
Colben Steury also made a catch in shallow left field during the fourth inning as he was winding back towards left fielder Carsen Jacobs.
Willard found his groove over the next three innings and got quite a few outs himself.
In the bottom of the sixth, Providence added a couple of more runs, but it could have been more.
Providence tried to run a squeeze play with runners at first and second. Landon Kruer laid down a bunt towards Ryder Reed at third, and Beatty didn’t stop at third continuing towards home. Reed threw to Dylan Hertig at home and stopped Beatty from scoring.
Steury finished his night with another catch falling back to end the inning and prevent two runs from scoring.
