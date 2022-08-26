MONROE — It was everything it was billed to be and then some.
Both Adams Central, ranked second in the Class A Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches Association polls and Eastside, ranked sixth in both Class 2A polls, left everything on the field Friday night.
After Eastside scored in the final minute of the third quarter to take a 21-17 lead, Adams Central scored with 8 minutes, 34 seconds left in regulation. The hosts then stuffed the Blazers, who appeared to be marching toward a game-winning score, on a fourth down play with 2:19 to play for a 25-21 win.
“This is by far and away my favorite game of the year,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “We just got better as a football team because we played those guys.
“Some people say you can’t get better when you lose, but I think we just did. I’m pretty certain we just did.”
Two of Eastside’s touchdowns were the result of defensive plays.
In the first, Dax Holman stripped an Adams Central player of the ball, returning it to the Jets 5, before scoring four plays later for a 7-3 lead after a quarter.
In the second, the Blazers’ Carsen Jacobs intercepted a Ryan Black pass and returned it at least 55 yards for a touchdown, giving the visitors a 14-3 lead.
Adams Central drew closer, using the momentum of another turnover on downs before the half ended. The Jets’ Jack Hamilton snuck behind an Eastside defender and Black hit him in stride for a 56-yard touchdown pass.
The Blazers led 14-10 at the break.
The hosts recovered a fumble at the Eastside 25, and on the next play, Black hooked up with Ryan Tester for the go-ahead score with 6:27 left in the third.
On its next possession, Eastside converted two third down plays and once on fourth down — a 9-yard pass from Jacobs to Kolt Gerke — that put the visitors back in front with 48.6 seconds left in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.