BUTLER — It wasn’t pretty, and it was far from the team’s best effort, but the end result is what counted.
Eastside’s football team survived three turnovers, thanks largely to a strong second half by the team’s offensive line, to turn back Central Noble 28-7 to wrap the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division crown Friday.
The teams, combining for eight turnovers on the night, played to a 7-7 halftime tie. The Blazers scored twice early in the third quarter and once in the fourth to take control.
“We straightened some things out at halftime,” said Eastside coach Todd Mason afterwards. “We didn’t play well in the first half, but the defense played great again.
“When we make mistakes offensively, (the defense) is keeping us in the game. I’m certainly proud of coach (Corey) Schoon and the defensive staff.
“We challenged our offensive linemen at halftime,” Mason said. “I can’t say enough about coach (Matt) Dazey and what he’s done with that offensive line. We said, ‘Here’s the deal. We’re either going to win this thing or lose this thing behind you five guys up front.’
“They came out as a different group the second half.”
With linemen Jackson Wicker, Troy Kessler, Matt Jacobs, Chase Leeper and Isaiah Fuentes leading the way, Eastside finished the game with 219 yards on the ground. Senior Ethan Farnsworth (19 carries, 83 yards, three touchdowns), freshman Dax Holman (12 carries, 64 yards) and sophomore quarterback Laban Davis (10 carries, 58 yards) gave Eastside a solid triple threat on the ground.
Having two first-half possessions inside the Central Noble 20 and not scoring had to be frustrating.
The Blazers finally capitalized when Carson Evers recovered a fumble when Cougar quarterback Sawyer Yoder lost the ball inside his own 5. Farnsworth punched it in on the next play, and Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the half.
Central Noble went three-and-out on its next possession, but got a huge break late in the half when the Blazers coughed up a punt at their own 21.
For a time, it didn’t look like the visitors would cash in. On the first play, flushed from the pocket, Yoder was flagged for intentional grounding.
On third and long, receiver Treystin Hearld spun inside an Eastside defender to catch Yoder’s pass for 32 yards to the Blazer 8. Two plays later, they hooked up again for a 7-yard touchdown. The extra point evened the score at 7-7 with :28.3 left in the half.
The Blazers returned the second-half kick to near midfield, and with Farnsworth running his line, the hosts moved quickly downfield. Farnsworth’s run from a yard out put Eastside ahead for good, 14-7.
Central Noble turned the ball over on its first two scrimmage plays of the second half.
On the first, Eastside lineman Hunter Miller hit Yoder, and Lane Cleckner scooped up the loose ball for a 20-yard fumble return. Baker’s kick made it 21-7 with 8:54 left in the third.
On the second, a fumbled pitch was recovered by Holman at the Cougar 27. Central Noble got the ball back on downs however.
Later, Central Noble’s Jordan Schambers intercepted a Davis pass to thwart another Eastside possession.
The Blazers got the ball right back when Lane Burns picked off Yoder late in the quarter.
On a drive that carried over into the fourth, Farnsworth scored from 15 yards out. Baker’s kick extended Eastside’s lead to 28-7 with 7:03 to play.
Central Noble had just 94 yards of total offense, including only 23 yards on the ground. Yoder completed 4-of-8 passes for 71 yards. Hearld caught three of them for 68 yards.
Eastside (6-2 overall, 4-0 in the NECC) closes out regular season play at home Friday against Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.