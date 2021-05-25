BUTLER — Sectionals are often known for wild finishes, and it doesn’t get much wilder than Tuesday’s game between Eastside and Woodlan.
Freshman Kennedy Smyth delivered an opposite-field single in the seventh inning to bring in classmate Victoria Roose with the winning run as the Blazers defeated Woodlan 5-4 in the Class 2A sectional at Butler.
Eastside (21-5) will play Adams Central in the second game tonight. The Jets were 13-0 winners over Bluffton in Tuesday’s first game. Bishop Luers and South Adams will meet in the first game at 5:30 p.m.
After Woodlan scored twice to tie it in the top of the seventh, Eastside’s McKenna Hoffelder was hit by a pitch from Warrior pitcher Austin Gaff to start the home half.
Roose entered to pinch-run, and promptly stole second, putting the winning run in scoring position.
With a full count, Smyth laced a single to right, and with coach Emily Sell windmilling her arm wildly, Roose raced around third and scored standing up.
Roose and Smyth were two of four players brought up from Eastside’s 10-3 reserve squad for the sectional.
“I carried four of my JV girls pretty much for this particular reason,” Sell said afterwards. “They all have very specific skill sets, and I had all the confidence in the world.
“It’s great, it’s so good” to get the sectional win, she added.
“This team is built fighters,” Sell said. “This whole season has been prepping them for this, showing up at opportune times and taking advantage of our at-bats. I think we did all of the key components tonight, and it all just came together.”
The walk-off win came after Woodlan forged a 4-4 tie in the seventh.
Samantha Koos led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch, and went to third when Eastside’s Faith McClain was unable to corral a grounder by Olivia Wilson.
Mya Jones singled to right to drive in one run, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Alivia Ulmer reached on a fielder’s choice, as McClain fielded the ball and stepped on second to retire Jones. Her throw to first was too late to retire Ulmer, and Wilson scored the tying run.
Eastside had just taken a 4-2 lead in the sixth.
Grace Kreischer and Faith McClain led off with opposite-field singles, with Kreischer taking third on McClain’s hit.
With Bireley at the plate, Gaff uncorked a wild pitch — the ball may have hit her hip during the windup — with the ball sailing behind the batter. Kreischer scored without a play and McClain went to third.
Still batting, Bireley grounded hard to short, with McClain easily scoring on the play for a 4-2 lead.
Earlier, both teams did much of their damage with two outs.
With one out in the Woodlan first, Jones singled, but was forced at second as Ulmer grounded out. Gaff laced a double to the right-center gap to put the Warriors on the board.
Eastside got on the board in its half of the second.
With one out, Bireley singled to right and Grace McClain was hit by a pitch. Gaff enticed a grounder that sent runners to second and third. Hoffelder drew a walk to fill the bases.
Gaff got ahead in the count on her pitching counterpart, Josie Richman. Richman laced the next pitch into right field to bring in both Bireley and McClain.
Both pitchers settled into a groove after that.
Richman sat down eight straight batters before Gaff singled with one gone in the fourth. At one stretch, Gaff retired five in a row and seven of eight, allowing only a one-out single by Grace McClain in the Eastside fourth.
Richman struck out the first two batters she faced in the fifth, but Avah Smith, Woodlan’s no. 9 hitter, smacked an 0-2 pitch over the center field fence to even the score. Lead-off batter Olivia Wilson connected for a double to right-center.
Relief pitcher Natalie Lower enticed the next batter to pop up weakly on the infield to end the inning.
Woodlan threatened in the top of the sixth.
Ulmer reached when Lower was unable to cleanly field a grounder back to the circle. Lower came back to fan Gaff and enticed a grounder for the second out. After giving up a walk, Lower struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Gaff allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out six. Lower, who got the win in relief, allowed two hits, two unearned runs, and walked one while striking out three. Richman gave up five hits, two runs and struck out two.
