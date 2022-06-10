BUTLER — In the end, it’s just another game.
As the tournament trail reaches its conclusion Saturday, the stakes are larger, with the Class 2A state championship on the line, to be decided between no. 7 Eastside and no. 8 North Posey at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium.
Ever since they were little, Eastside’s softball players have been taught to watch the ball hit the bat, look the ball into their gloves and run the bases.
While Saturday’s game will be played in a college stadium, the bases are still 60 feet apart, the pitching rubber is 43 feet to the plate, the game will be played with an optic yellow softball and whoever scores the most runs will win.
Assistant coaches Todd Dale and Dylan Hertig have played on the biggest stage in baseball and are getting to experience it with the Blazer softball team, but with the rest of the coaching staff, have reminded the players to enjoy the moment.
One year ago, Hertig was the starting catcher as Eastside’s baseball team played in the Class 2A state finals.
“The main thing we’ve talked about is to cherish the moment,” he said. “The point when it sets in is when you get on the bus to leave.
“This whole week, just cherish everything that you do. You’re out of school, there’s not many distractions. It’s a lot easier to remember things that happen in practice or things that happen in the locker room.”
What makes Saturday different is regardless of what happens both teams come home with a trophy and with medals. The state champion gets a larger trophy and blue medals. The runner-up comes home with a smaller trophy — still bigger than any they’ve won to this point — and red medals.
Until this weekend, a loss in the post-season meant your season was over.
“You’re to the point now that no matter what happens, you’ve won,” Hertig said. “You want to go win — that’s the ultimate goal — but in another sense, you’ve already won because you’ve gotten to this point.
“That was the message last year” with the baseball team. “We wanted to win the whole thing but at the end of the day, just go have fun.
“Like coach (baseball coach Aaron) Willard puts it, you’re already on house money. Just go play, have fun, and whatever happens, happens.”
Dale has the unique perspective of playing in the baseball state championship game in back-to-back seasons with two different schools.
He was a member of Manchester’s Class 2A state championship team in 2002. After moving in with his father, he reached the Class A title game the following season with Southwood High School, which lost to Tecumseh.
The Manchester team reached the title game despite a losing record, finishing 14-16, but played much of the season without its full roster.
“We went into the playoffs at 7-16. Every game was close. We never got blown out, but we always had kids out for grades, discipline, whatever,” he said. “The first game of the tourney, we beat the defending state champion which was Northfield.”
The following season, Southwood won the Class A state football championship in the fall and reached the championship game in baseball. In college, at Huntington College, Dale was a member of the men’s basketball team that was runner-up nationwide.
“The big thing is, you don’t forget it,” Dale said. “I can reel off all the teams we beat 20 years ago, and these girls will be able to do the same thing 20 years from now.
“The biggest thing I’ve said to them, just be us. Any situation that presents itself in the game — whether it’s this Saturday or last Saturday — is something we’ve already been through. It’s nothing new.
“The bases are the same distance, the pitching mound is the same,” he continued. “Me and Dylan think of every bizarre scenario you can possibly think of just so we can get a couple of reps of it in practice.
“(Head coach Brennen) Kitchen is really good with that too. We try to practice all of the things we haven’t seen, but if it does happen, there’s a little bit of familiarity with it because we’ve tried to rep it in practice.
“We’ve just got to be ourselves,” Dale said. “We’ve faced good pitching, we’ve faced good hitting.”
While the game will have its tough moments, they’ve been reminded throughout the season to breathe properly and remember what they’ve been taught.
“The girls have just got to do the job: field the balls, have the bat hit the ball, watch the ball into the glove and throw it,” Dale said.
“We’re just trying to keep it simple. As the stage gets bigger, the game doesn’t change.”
