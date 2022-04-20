FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s Owen Willard was just getting warmed up.
He launched the second pitch of the game into a patio area in left-center field, a good 375 feet from home plate at Fort Wayne’s Parkview Field Wednesday, giving his team a quick 1-0 lead.
There would be plenty of highlights for both the Purdue University-Fort Wayne signee and the Blazers.
Willard would hit for the cycle — single, double, triple and home run — and threw a five-inning perfect game in Eastside’s 14-0 win over Prairie Heights.
“After I hit the home run, I was pretty excited because I don’t really do that too much,” Willard said afterwards. “Hitting it was a crazy feeling because this is obviously a bigger field, a bigger environment.
“I knew (about the perfect game) but I wasn’t really too focused on it. I was just trying to pitch my game and do what I do.”
In the second inning, Willard perfectly deposited a fly ball behind first base into short right field, just deep enough to leg out a double. He lined a triple into the right field corner in the fourth and singled sharply to the hole between short and third in the fifth inning to complete the cycle.
On the mound, he struck out 10 of the 15 Panther batters he faced. Willard fielded two popped up bunt attempts and three other Panthers grounded out.
The Blazers (7-3 overall, 4-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference) hit the ball hard up and down the lineup.
Laithyn Cook collected three singles and drove in four runs. Nick Snyder had four hits — two singles and two doubles — while knocking in four. Jack Buchanan and Hugh Henderson had two hits each, including a double apiece.
Eastside plated three runs in the first and two in the third. The Blazers batted around in the fourth and fifth innings, adding six runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“That’s pretty special and it’s something he’ll remember,” said Owen’s father and coach Aaron Willard. “To even hit a home run here is a special thing because it’s a lot deeper than a regular high school stadium.”
This is the third straight game in which the Blazers have connected for double digits in both hits and runs scored.
“That’s the best we’ve played,” coach Willard said. “We’re starting to get some games underneath our belts and we’ve seen some pitching.
“Baseball’s a hard game. We’ve just got to keep working because the next game might be different,” he said.
“We sure played well tonight.”
