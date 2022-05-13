LEO — It was the type of match-up you can expect in the post-season.
Friday, unbeaten Eastside squared off with once-beaten Leo, pitting two teams at the top of their respective conferences.
The host Lions did something no other team had been able to do through 18 games — shut down the Blazers’ offense.
Northeast 8 champion Leo jumped on top 1-0 after an inning and posted a 5-0 non-conference win over Northeast Corner Conference co-leader Eastside.
“This is a good game for us, first of all. The emphasis on every pitch, whether on offense or defense, it was like a tournament-style intensity, so that was good for us to be in,” Blazer coach Brennen Kitchen said.
Eastside, now 18-1, threatened in the first, as Skyelar Kessler had a single and Faith McClain was hit by a pitch, both with one out. Mataya Bireley laid down a sacrifice bunt to move them 60 feet closer.
In situations like this, someone stepped into the box and delivered a big hit, but Leo pitcher Ellie Sauder got a ground ball to end the threat.
The Lions, who improved to 20-1, wasted little taking the lead.
Lead-off batter Sydney Tackett reached on a dropped third strike, advanced on a grounder and scored on Joslynn Peters’ single to left-center.
Leo added two more in the second, both coming with two outs.
Sauder reached on a fielder’s choice, forcing teammate Makena Markle for the second out. Lillian Pierce kept the inning alive with a single.
Tackett fouled off four two-strike pitches before sending a rocket double down the third base line to bring in both runners.
Sauder held Eastside to a pair of singles — both by Kessler — striking out four batters through four innings.
Relief pitcher Mackenzie Arroyo allowed only a walk in the fifth, but exited after facing three batters in the sixth.
Kessler was hit by a pitch to start the Blazer sixth. After a fly ball, Bireley drew a walk. With two on and one out, Sauder returned to the circle, retiring the next two batters to preserve the shutout.
The Lions put it out of reach with two runs in their half of the sixth.
Coming off the bench, Hannah Williams doubled over the right fielder’s head. After a sacrifice bunt pushed her to third, pinch-hitter Anna Woods singled to make it 4-0.
Markle followed with a single to put runners at the corners ahead of Sauder’s grounder that brought in Leo’s fifth run.
Sauder set the Blazers down in order in the seventh, striking out two to end the game with six Ks. Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower went the distance, striking out two while allowing seven hits.
Despite the loss, there’s plenty to learn, Kitchen said.
“We need games like this,” he said. “Games like this can only make us better, but we don’t like seeing the goose egg on the scoreboard under our name. We just couldn’t manufacture much of anything.
“Most of the year, we’ve had timely hits. We’ve gotten our offense jump-started one way or another, and tonight, we just couldn’t get it going.
“We told the girls we’ve just got to learn from it and use this as a learning tool next week, a big week for us, and moving into the post-season.”
The Blazers are back at it Monday, hosting Bishop Luers in a non-conference game. Eastside then returns to conference play with a road game at Central Noble and home to Westview Thursday.
