WATERLOO — DeKalb’s Brantley Hickman took a deep breath, and sank two free throws to break a tie with Eastside in the final minute of Saturday’s basketball game.
After the Blazers missed a three-pointer that would have given them the lead, Hickman took another deep breath, and knocked down two more. He did it a third time, though not as deep a breath was needed.
The sophomore guard scored the game’s last six points from the foul line in the last 31 seconds, allowing the Baron faithful to take their own deep breath as their team fought off a furious comeback by the Blazers and gained its first win of the season, 52-46.
Hickman had a game-high 16 points, and had 12 of those in the final quarter as Eastside wiped out an eight-point Baron lead at the end of three. He became the Barons’ best option as the Blazers’ ramped up their defensive pressure nearly pulled off the come-from-behind win.
Connor Penrod added 13 points for DeKalb (1-1).
Sophomore Logan Fry had 12 points to lead Eastside (0-1). Seniors Gavin Pfefferkorn scored 11 and Noah Johnson added 10 for the Blazers.
The county rivals staged a back-and-forth battle all night. Eastside’s defensive energy checked the Barons on eight points in the second quarter and the Blazers finished the half on a 9-2 run, carrying a 23-22 lead to the dressing room as Johnson scored on a drive to the basket.
The Barons attacked with more urgency in the third and nearly matched their first-half total with 16 points. Penrod had six of his points in the quarter, two on a rebound after having his shot blocked and two more on a feed by Hickman. Alex Leslie drilled a three, putting DeKalb ahead 38-30 at the last stop.
The Blazers finally got even at 46-46 on a rebound basket and then scored off penetration by Gabe Trevino with 36 seconds to go before Hickman’s heroics at the foul line.
Trevino finished with five points for Eastside. Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard had three points each. Hayden Gardner added two points.
"Obviously, we were not happy with the result," said Blazer coach Ryan Abbott. "We expected to go in there and be the first team to walk away with a win. With that said, the first game is only a small step when it comes to the entire season.
"I’m proud of how our team rebounded the basketball, valued the basketball, and showed tremendous resiliency in coming back to either take the lead or tie after being down in both halves," he said. "We gained some valuable experience for our team to move forward.
"With that said, things do not get any easier. We have a very long and good Bryan, Ohio team coming to our place Saturday."
The Blazers face Bryan, Ohio for the first time Saturday. The reserve game starts at 1 p.m. Eastside hosts Bellmont Tuesday, Dec. 10.
DeKalb JV 52, Eastside 22
Eastside scored just two points in the opening quarter and trailed 31-10 at halftime.
Zach Northrup scored seven points to lead the reserve Blazers. Kyle Yoder had five points and Isaiah Fuentes added four.
Carter Deaton, Ethan Kerr and Caedan Moughler had two points each.
DaJuan Garrett scored 13 points and Jackson Barth added nine for DeKalb.
