BUTLER — It will be new territory for Eastside’s football team on the heels of its first-ever sectional championship.
The Blazers will need to come back to earth quickly, however, and prepare for Friday’s regional contest at Eastbrook.
Eastbrook (10-2), ranked fifth in the final Indiana Football Coaches Association poll and eighth in the final Associated Press poll, took care of business in its sectional championship game, demolishing previously-unbeaten Eastern (Greentown) 42-12.
Using a triple-option running attack, Eastbrook has attempted just 50 passes through 12 games.
Senior Wyatt Stephenson is the workhorse for the Panthers, carrying 232 times for 1,155 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s averaged just over 96 yards per contest.
Three others have gained more than 600 yards each.
Quarterback Dylan Bragg has carried 112 times for 690 yards and 10 scores. Senior Zeke Binkerd has run 74 times for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore Isaiah Dalton has been called upon 98 times for 668 yards and eight touchdowns.
When the Panthers throw the ball, Bragg has connected for 506 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. Binkerd has caught seven passes for 146 yards and three scores. Senior Alex Baker has caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, a young linebacking corps leads Eastbrook.
Sophomore middle linebacker Jason Hale has made 79 total tackles, including 58 solo tackles and seven quarterback sacks. He has cause four fumbles, recovering one.
At 5-7, 155 pounds, sophomore outside linebacker Logan Collins has 67 total tackles, with 51 solo efforts.
Senior safety Jackson Ailstock has 63 total tackles with 46 solo stops. Dalton also plays safety, where he leads the team with four interceptions.
Defensively, the Panthers have intercepted 15 opponents’ passes and recovered 15 fumbles.
Sophomore kicker Lucas Shilts, who also plays soccer, has made 58 of 66 extra-point attempts.
Eastbrook has outscored its opponents 478 to 169 this season. Seventy-nine of the points allowed came in losses to 4A opponents Marion and Delta in the first two weeks of the season.
The Panthers play in the eight-team Central Indiana Conference. Other than Eastbrook, only Mississinewa (11-1), hosting unbeaten East Noble in a 4A regional, and Alexandria (6-5) had winning records this season.
Blackford (5-5), Elwood (0-10), Frankton (1-9), Madison-Grant (4-8) and Oak Hill (4-6) comprise the rest of the league.
The winner of the Eastside-Eastbrook contest faces the winner of Lewis Cass (11-1) and Andrean (9-3) in the north Class 2A semi-state next Friday.
If Eastside wins, it would host either Cass or Andrean in the semi-state. Eastbrook would host Andrean or visit Cass, as Cass is the road team in its regional contest.
Class 2A regional
Eastside at Eastbrook
560 South, C.R. 900 East, Marion
Directions: Take I-69 south to Marion exit (S.R. 18). Go left (east) on S.R. 18 to 900 South (Friendly Corner). Turn right (south) on 900 East. School is on right side.
School colors/nickname:
Eastside Blazers: Kelly green and white.
Eastbrook Panthers: Red and black.
Coaches/records
Eastside: 10-2 overall, 4-0 in NECC Small Division. Coach: Todd Mason, 22-11 in third season at school. Losses to A Adams Central 21-14 and 3A West Noble 38-19 in weeks two and three of season.
Eastbrook: 10-2 overall, 7-0 in Central Indiana Conference. Coach: Jeff Adamson, 278-88 in 31st season at school. Losses to 4A Marion 35-19, 4A Delta 44-7 in weeks one and two of season.
Tournament history
Eastside: 20-34 in all post-season games. First sectional championship in school history. 2019 sectional wins over Woodlan (21-0), Bishop Luers (13-6) and Fairfield (34-0).
Eastbrook: 15 sectional championships, with four straight from 2016 to 2019. Six regional championships, including three straight from 2016 to 2018; three semi-state championships in 2004, 2016, 2018; state runners-up in 2004, 2016, 2018.
Class 2A regional pairings
Lewis Cass (11-1) at Andrean (9-3)
Eastside (10-2) at Eastbrook (10-2)
Heritage Christian (11-1) at Western Boone (11-1)
Evansville Mater Dei (10-2) at Triton Central (9-3)
