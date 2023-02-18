BUTLER — Senior Tyler Call scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Angola Hornets to a gritty 44-41 Northeast Corner Conference over the Eastside Blazers at Butler Friday.
The Hornets improved to 6-13 overall and 5-3 in NECC play. The Blazers fell to 8-13 with the loss and are 1-8 in league play.
Each team has had its share of close-to-the-vest outcomes this season, with six contests each decided by five points or less. Angola is 2-4 in those decisions while Eastside is 4-2.
Neither team led by more than three points. The Blazers led 3-2 after a quarter and the Hornets grabbed a 13-10 lead at halftime.
“Honestly, it’s nice to see us come out on the right side of those. We’ve been in a lot of these one-possession games and we haven’t had any luck with it,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said after the game.
“Cam McGee, coming back from a sprained ankle, played huge for us off the bench. Trey Hinman, who’s been not the most minutes most of the season, came in and played great defense for us at a big moment in the game.”
Tied at 24-all entering the fourth quarter, the Hornets got two buckets from McGee to take a 28-25 lead.
The Blazers scored six in a row, with four coming from senior Santino Brewer, to take a 31-28 lead with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in regulation.
Call scored inside seconds later, and after the visitors gathered the rebound of the missed free throw, sophomore Kyler Huscher scored to put the Hornets back on top.
After an Eastside turnover, Call scored from the right baseline for a 34-31 lead, but junior Brady Lehman scored five straight — a three-point play with 2:49 to go, followed by a rebound bucket — to give the hosts their last lead, 36-34, with just over two minutes to play.
With the score tied, Call drove the baseline, scored, and completed the three-point play with 37.5 seconds left for a 40-37 advantage.
Lehman broke free for a bucket to cut it one 10 seconds later, but Landon Herbert answered with two free throws to maintain the three-point cushion.
In the closing seconds, Brewer was fouled in the corner in front of the Eastside bench. The officials conferred and signaled that it was in the act of shooting a three-pointer.
With 4.3 seconds left, Brewer made the first two, but missed the third, and Call was fouled on the rebound. He sank both free throws at the other end to secure Angola’s victory.
Brewer led Eastside with 17 points. Clayton Minnick had 11 and Lehman finished with seven.
McGee finished with 12 points for the Hornets and Dane Lantz added eight.
“Hats off to Eastside. They played great defense and made it tough on us to get some baskets,” Appleton said. “It was just a good game going back and forth against a good conference team.
“We’ll take it. Any time you get one on the road in the conference, you’re excited.”
Angola won the reserve game 52-35.
Tommy Caswell led the reserve Hornets with 12 points and Ryan Stuckey added 11. E.J. Miller led the reserve Blazers with 15 and Nolan Baker added seven.
