Eastside girls 45,
Prairie Heights 34
Prairie Heights
Hall 0 0 2-2 2, Boots 0 2 0-0 6, German 1 0 2-2 4, Kugler 7 0 4-4 18, Terry 2 0 0-0 4, Bachelor 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 10 2 8-8 34.
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 9 1 0-0 21, Rieke 2 0 2-2 6, Skyelar Kessler 0 1 1-2 4, Graber 2 0 0-0 4, King 0 0 1-1 1, Richards 0 1 0-0 3, Baker 1 0 0-0 2, Hoffelder 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 14 3 4-5 41.
Prairie Heights 10 9 8 7 — 34
Eastside 17 6 6 12 — 45
Three-point shooting — Prairie Heights 2 (Boots 2), Eastside 3 (Skyelar Kessler, Sullivan Kessler, Richards).
Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Prairie Heights 8, Eastside 12.
