BUTLER — An Eastside touchdown tied the game with 26.9 seconds to go, and all the Blazers needed was an extra point from junior kicker Jaiden Baker.
Angola used both of its remaining timeouts to try and “ice” her, giving her more time to the think about the kick.
It turns out the only ice was in her veins.
Rubbing her hands together in the cold night air, Baker waited for the snap, then swung her right leg and sent the ball between the uprights, lifting Eastside to a heart-stopping 14-13 senior night win Friday.
It was the 34th made kick by Baker in 35 attempts this season.
The Blazers made sure their kicker’s clutch performance stood up. Treyven McKinley stopped Ryan Brandt at the Hornet 19 on the ensuing kickoff. After an incomplete pass, Brandt was tackled in bounds for a loss on second down.
Angola scrambled to the line and quarterback Tucker Hasselman spiked the ball to stop the clock with 1.3 seconds left. It didn’t matter because Eastside’s Hayden Gardner chased Hasselman down and yanked him to the turf as time ran out, setting off a wild celebration for the Blazers, who won their sixth straight.
Eastside (7-2) scored both of its touchdowns the same way, with quarterback Laban Davis running for his life at first, then showing patience and calm before finding Wade Miller in the corner of the end zone. Both scoring plays covered 14 yards, the last one after Davis had been sacked on first-and-goal at the Angola 6.
The Hornets (4-5) scored on long runs by two of their best athletes. Antonio Luevanos took the shotgun snap and romped 58 yards around left end for the only score of the first half.
On the second play after halftime, Brandt motored 56 yards around the right side for a score. The point after proved fateful when the snap dribbled back to the holder, and there was no chance to get a kick away, leaving the Hornets ahead 13-0.
Before Baker’s heroics, the clutch label was pinned on the Hornet defense. Eastside ran 11 plays inside the Angola 10 without scoring.
The Hornets denied Eastside’s Ethan Farnsworth from inside the 1 twice to complete a goal-line stand in the first half. In the second half, even though the Blazers were helped by two penalties against the Hornets, a fourth-down pass from the 5 was broken up.
That bailed Angola out after Eastside had sniffed out a fake punt and had first down at the Hornet 11. The Hornets also got stingy after losing a fumble inside their 20 in the first half.
Eastside’s defense also came up big, stopping the Hornets inside the Blazer 20 in the first half. A Hornet field goal try missed in the final seconds before intermission.
Eastside visits Woodlan Friday to begin Class 2A Sectional 35 play.
