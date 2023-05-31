BUTLER — Runs didn’t come in bunches and plays needed to be made with runners on.
Eastside’s girls know things don’t get easier as you advance in the state softball tournament, and they had a battle on their hands before defeating South Adams 8-2 to repeat as Class 2A regional champions Tuesday night.
The defending state champions advanced to the 1 p.m. game in the Warsaw Semi-State Saturday.
“South Adams is a very well-coached team,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “You know what you’re going to get every time you play South Adams. They can bunt, they can run, the play good defense. We have to earn everything we get.
“We weren’t perfect today, but we were good enough to pull out a W. Survive and advance at this point.”
Natalie Lower pitched a four-hitter for the Blazers and struck out 11. She was back by some sharp defense which included Moyra McAtee’s diving grab in left field and Jayci Kitchen running down a long drive to left-center to take extra bases away from Mackenzie Neuenschwander.
Katie O’Brien was 3-for-4 for Eastside, starting with an RBI double in the first. Grace McClain followed with a run-scoring single.
Eastside was in the process of building a big lead in the second, capitalizing on three walks and two errors by the Starfires. Lillie Cline had an RBI single and O’Brien had a double.
McClain then blasted on over the fence in left-center for an apparent two-run homer, but O’Brien was called out for being off the second base bag to end the inning.
South Adams then combined three hits with an outfield error in the third. Peyton Pries had an RBI double, and what could have been a 7-0 game was a 5-2 game instead.
“That was a big swing in the game. I take full credit for that,” Kitchen said. “We preach all the time about facing adversity and how we handle adversity and I didn’t handle it very well at that point and it kind of rubbed off on our team.
“We settled down after that and got our composure. We scratched out a few more runs after that and we were able to finish this thing out. Getting the W, obviously that’s the main thing.”
Lower helped herself with an RBI single in the third, and Eastside added single tallies again in the fifth and sixth innings to regain control.
