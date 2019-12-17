BUTLER — Prairie Heights improved to 6-0 behind 20 points from senior Mike Perkins in a 50-37 win over Eastside at Butler Saturday.
Senior Elijah Malone added 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers, who improved to 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
That duo was just too much for Eastside to handle.
Gabe Trevino was the only Eastside player in double figures, finishing with 18 points.
“That’s a good Prairie Heights team,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Perkins has been a four-year starter and has 1,000 career points. We lost him, and we practiced all week to not lose him.
“We weren’t real thrilled with the way we started that first quarter, but with that said, a couple of their guys hit shots that we were willing to, not give a couple, but to be a little softer on a couple,” the Blazer coach said.
“We weathered the storm and had a great second quarter. It was good to see Gabe get it going from the perimeter, and when he does that, he’s a tough one to guard.”
The Blazers (1-3 overall, 0-1 in the NECC) trailed 17-10 after a quarter but rallied to take a 27-25 halftime lead.
Trevino picked up 11 of his points in the second, with a pair of threes.
Teammates Hugh Henderson, Gavin Pfefferkorn and Owen Willard provided perimeter support with one three each in the quarter.
Willard’s bomb from the key put Eastside on top 24-23 with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the half.
Malone took a lob feed into the post for two before Trevino buried a three from the left side of the key for a 27-25 Blazer lead at the break.
Trevino’s rebound score early in the third quarter extended the lead to four.
Malone asserted himself in a big way in the third, scoring six points, setting up another bucket, collecting five rebounds and altering several Eastside shots at the other end.
Malone took a lob feed inside for a bucket with 6:55 left.
After Noah Johnson drove the baseline and scored for Eastside, Malone scored in the paint once more. Following an Eastside miss, Perkins nailed a bomb from the left side of the key to put the Panthers ahead to stay, 32-31.
Whenever Malone got the ball on the block, he was typically surrounded by three and sometimes four Blazer defenders.
He fed Chase Bachelor on a backdoor pass for a bucket. With 2:54 left in the quarter, Malone jammed a two-hander, but was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Eastside’s Logan Fry made one of two free throws, and on the ensuing possession, hit a three from the right wing to cut the deficit to 37-35.
Perkins answered with a three from the right wing with two minutes left. Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.
The momentum swung decisively in the Panthers’ favor in the fourth.
With 6:43 to play, Malone took a lob from Seth Troyer and stuffed another two-hander to extend the Prairie Heights lead to 44-35.
Eastside couldn’t hit enough shots to make a comeback, making just four field goal tries in the second half.
“Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I thought we played tight in the second half,” Abbott said. “We have great shooters, we have great skill. There’s no reason to play tight.
“More often than not, we’re going to be the underdog in games. We need to embrace that, let it loose and see what happens.
“(Prairie Heights) did a great job on Gabe the second half with Perkins on him,” the Blazer coach continued. “We needed some other guys to step up and get it going, and we were kind of passive. That’s disappointing for this time.
“It’s about getting better, and we have to get better,” Abbott said. “We’ve got to stay the course. We’re far from over.”
Eastside JV 32,
Prairie Heights 29
Eastside’s reserve boys basketball team led 10-0 after one quarter and rode that momentum to the victory.
Freshmen Hunter Deaton and Caeden Moughler scored 11 points each to lead the Blazers. Junior Quintin Ross had 11 points to lead Prairie Heights.
Kyle Yoder scored seven points for Eastside, Zach Northrup had two and Isaiah Fuentes added a free throw.
