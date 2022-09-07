BUTLER — Finish what you start.
After some difficult losses in recent matches, DeKalb’s volleyball team followed that recipe to a T and followed good starts with solid finishes in a three-set sweep over host Eastside Wednesday.
The visitors were 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 winners.
“It was a great win for the Barons. We’ve had a couple of tough losses our last two matches where we came out firing and weren’t able to close,” DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said.
“It was good that we came out all three sets strong and were able to handle business.”
Senior Paige Langschwager led DeKalb with eight kills. Sophomore Sophia Jackson served three aces to go with a team-best 14 assists. Senior Lillie Cserep had eight assists.
Senior Juli Plummer picked up 12 digs. Sophomore Kayla Leins had 11 and Langschwager added seven.
The visitors jumped out to sizable cushions in the first two sets.
An ace from junior Brooklyn Barkhaus staked the Barons to a 12-6 lead. The margin reached 17-9, prompting Eastside to use its second timeout of the set.
For a brief period, that seemed to give the hosts a spark. Junior Haley Wies picked up a kill and blocked a DeKalb attack to bring her team within 17-11, but Barkhaus answered with a kill and stepped to the line for an ace, the latter extending her team’s lead to 23-14.
A block by junior Regan Nordmann gave the Barons an early 8-2 lead in the second set. The lead went from 13-4 to 24-8 before Eastside reeled off six straight points. Nordmann ended the rally with a kill for a 25-14 win.
The Blazers, who struggled with serve reception in the early stages of the match, seemed to be boosted by their play late in the second set and led 5-2 in the third.
Nordmann and Eastside’s McKenna Hoffelder traded kills, as DeKalb grabbed a 10-9 lead. A Langschwager kill put the visitors on the brink of victory at 24-16.
“One of the things we’ve been focusing on is running our middles to open up other things,” Pfost said. “They weren’t always pretty, but they were making that effort, and I appreciate that.”
DeKalb improved to 8-6 in all matches. The Barons return to action Tuesday with a non-conference match at Westview. Eastside is right back at it tonight at Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.