BUTLER — Champions get the attention of other champions.
That’s the way it’s gone for the Eastside softball program, with three members of its Class 2A state title team now in the fold for Rock Valley College.
Pitcher Natalie Lower and first baseman Grace McClain committed Thursday to play for the Golden Eagles, who have won eight consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Division III titles. They had a 48-11 record last season.
The Blazer seniors will be reunited with a former teammate, Indiana North-South All-Star Faith McClain, who is already at Rock Valley.
“It’s very exciting for them and for our program, two great girls going on to play at the next level,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said.
“They’ve got a great program. They develop and prepare girls very well for the next stage. They have a really good track record of placing girls at D-I and D-II schools.”
Both of the new signees were first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selections last spring.
Lower has been pitching since the age of 8. She said she tried volleyball but only for a couple of years. The rest of the time she’s been playing softball year-round with her travel team and the school team.
“It’s especially good with Faith already there, Lower said. “She’s another teammate from last year.”
She said she’s had the dream of playing collegiately since she was young.
“I’ve had it since I was little, growing up and playing, and just the passion I have for the sport.”
Lower was the ace pitcher of the state champs with an 18-1 record and a 1.82 ERA. She fanned 142 and walked just 29 in 119 innings.
“Natalie has really improved over the past couple of years, especially last year with her mental approach,” Kitchen said. “She’s a bulldog. She has very good velocity, she spins it very well, she can locate it very well.
“I love her mentality. That’s a big attraction for people at the next level. She doesn’t get too high, she doesn’t get too low. She’s very mentally tough.”
McClain gave the Blazers some power in the middle of the lineup and was solid defensively at first base, making only three errors and posting a .980 fielding average.
She batted .339 with five home runs and 39 RBIs. She scored 24 runs.
“It’s a big bonus going to play with one of my best friends and my sister,” Grace McClain said. “I think I’ll fit in very well and bring that grit mentality.
“This has been a dream since I started playing softball. It’s great to finally have this experience.”
Kitchen feels she’ll do well.
“She has great pop in her bat,” he said. “She gives us great power in the middle of our lineup. She’s also got a great glove at first base.
“She’s a complete player. She eats, sleeps and breathes softball. They don’t have any restrictions on how much they can work out, and she’s going to absolutely love that. It’s a great fit for her.”
