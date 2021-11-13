BUTLER — Eastside football coach Todd Mason knows one thing; he’s glad Laban Davis plays for the green-and-gold.
Friday, Davis ran for 213 yards and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns, including a 51-yard run with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left in regulation, as the Blazers defeated Class 2A No. 1 Eastbrook 21-14 in Friday’s regional game at Butler.
The win means the Blazers will host No. 8 Andrean (9-3) in this Friday’s north semi-state. The Fighting 59ers were 35-8 winners over LaVille in the other north regional game.
“Laban Davis is a fantastic football player. He’s a gutty son-of-a-gun, and I am certainly glad he is on our team,” Mason said after the game.
The Blazers led 13-0 at halftime, but the Panthers (11-1) scored once in the third and kept the hosts’ offense largely bottled up until Davis’ big run.
Eastside took the ball right down field on its first two possessions of the game, but came away with only one score.
On the first drive, the Blazers took nearly six minutes off the clock before Davis scored from eight yards out with 6:06 left. They threw only one pass — an 18-yard Davis pass to Gavin Wallace that came right before the touchdown.
After Eastbrook gave up the ball on downs at the Eastside 27, the hosts immediately went the other way.
Davis ripped off a 36-yard gain to the Panther 37, and battering ram Dax Holman carried twice to the one. Davis called his own number on third down, but didn’t get in. A bad snap on fourth down ended the drive.
The teams traded turnovers on second quarter possessions, with Kyler Bibbee recovering an Eastbrook fumble with 7:53 left in the half and the Panthers’ Isaiah Dalton picking off Davis on a fourth down pass.
Late in the half, Eastside got the ball near midfield after an Eastbrook punt.
Davis carried the load on all three plays before taking it in from 30 yards out with 1:03 left.
That play started with a run to the right, but as he has done many times to many opponents, Davis changed directions and used a couple of downfield blocks to cover the distance.
Eastside missed the extra point, however, and led 13-0 at the break.
Where the Blazers like to chew up the clock and keep the chains moving, Eastbrook used a hyper, hurry-up offense all night, taking 5-10 seconds at the line before running the next play.
While the Panthers didn’t score on their first possession of the third, they took advantage of a short field on a partially blocked punt to get on the board.
Taking over at the Eastside 35, quarterback Jett Engle completed a 31-yard pass to Raef Biddle, who was stopped at the goal line. As the Blazers were still getting set, Engle called for the snap and scored easily from a yard out. Lucas Shilts’ kick made it 13-7 with 5:47 left in the third.
The Blazers would go three-and-out on its first two possessions of the half, and later, gave up the ball on downs with a bad snap on fourth-and-short near midfield.
The Panthers couldn’t capitalize, and Davis’ big run followed to make it 21-7.
Eastbrook got its second score with just under a minute left as Gage Engle scored from three yards out.
On that drive, Jett Engle completed two passes to Dalton and one each to Devin Stupples and Gage Engle.
Eastside’s Johnny-on-the-spot, Johnny Eck pounced on the ensuing onside kick and held on in the pile before the hosts took a couple of knees to run out the clock.
Jett Engle completed 13-of-23 passes for 150 yards. Dalton ran for 63 yards and caught six passes for 56 yards.
“We ain’t done,” Mason said after the game.
“Here we are. We’re winning football games and that’s exactly what you’ve got to do in the playoffs, survive and advance.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing,” he said in response for the key to the rest of the season. “Our kids have got to remain focused. We can’t celebrate too much. We’re going to celebrate tonight and put it to bed on Saturday.
“Come Monday, we’re getting ready for Andrean.”
