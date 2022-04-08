BUTLER — Early season lessons like this can pay off down the road.
Eastside’s baseball team bounced back after its first loss of the season and put three runs on the board in the first inning of Friday’s nonconference game with Woodlan.
That would be all the Blazers would score, but timely pitching and some defensive plays made those runs stand up in a 3-2 win over the Warriors.
One-run, close-to-the-vest games will become more commonplace as the season moves on, but getting some experience in that type of game can only help a young Eastside team.
“We got three right away and then we left the bases loaded with no outs (and didn’t score). That didn’t help us,” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said.
“Early on, I liked how we swung the bats but it’s not a bad thing going into sectional where we have to really grind one out, the pressure’s on pitch by pitch.”
Three Blazer pitchers limited Woodlan to four hits for the game.
Owen Willard, who got the win, pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five. Carsen Jacobs pitched two innings, giving up three hits and three walks while fanning four. He was tagged with both Woodlan runs, but one was unearned. Jack Buchanan pitched the final three innings of hitless baseball to get the save. He walked five and struck out two.
“It’s a good win,” coach Willard said. “Jack (Buchanan) made some big pitches. We made a couple of little defensive plays.
“It’s early. We have a lot of youth in a lot of positions,” he continued. “We’ll work through that.”
Owen Willard led off the Blazer first with a double to right. After stealing third, he scored on Jacobs’ double to left. Jacobs swiped third and crossed the plate on Buchanan’s single.
Buchanan was picked off, but Nick Snyder, Ryder Reed and Laithyn Cook drew back-to-back-to-back, one-out walks. During an attempted pick-off play, Woodlan threw the ball away, with Snyder scoring for a 3-0 lead.
The Warriors got on the board in the third. Carter Knoblauch, who had two of his team’s hits, greeted Jacobs with a lead-off single. He stole second and third and scored on a passed ball.
Eastside loaded the bases with no one out in its half of the third but failed to score.
Buchanan opened with a single. Snyder reached on an error and Reed laid down a bunt to fill the bases.
Warrior pitcher Austin Snyder enticed the next batter to pop up on the infield for the first out. He struck out the next two to escape the jam. Snyder would pitch four innings of relief of starter Gavin Sheehan. Snyder struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Woodlan added its second run in the fifth. James Powell led off with a walk and Blake Reed followed with a single, resulting in Buchanan taking over on the hill for the Blazers. A pinch-runner would eventually score for Woodlan.
Buchanan pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth to preserve the lead.
“Late, we didn’t do much,” Willard said. “We didn’t hit it real hard. We need to a little bit better toward the end of the game. We didn’t put pressure on (Woodlan) at all toward the end.”
The Blazers have a busy week, hosting Leo Monday, followed by conference games with Angola, Fremont and Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.